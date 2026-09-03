Reform UK Announces Investor Roadshow to Boost Confidence in Economic Policy

Reform UK Outlines Economic Strategy to Investors

Investor Roadshow Plans

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's economy policy chief, said on Thursday he planned a roadshow to meet investors in London and New York to set out the party's economic plans and build confidence in its ability to manage Britain's public finances.

Spending Cuts and Fiscal Credibility

Details of Proposed Spending Cuts

On the first day of Reform's annual party conference, Jenrick said he wanted to explain the anti-immigration party's plans for deep spending cuts, including cutting £50 billion from welfare spending, arguing that credibility with investors would be crucial to reducing the government's financing costs.

Building Trust with Investors

"The aim will be to explain, to answer questions, to listen and to instil confidence," he said. "If we come into government, we can then bring down the cost of borrowing. I don't think it will happen overnight, but I hope it will happen over a period of time as we win the trust of the markets."

Challenges Facing Reform UK

Political Experience and Market Confidence

Reform, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, has surged in popularity since the 2024 election, but has never run the central government, meaning it must convince investors and businesses that it is capable of governing responsibly.

Current Economic Climate

Government Bond Yields and Fiscal Pressures

British government bond yields ​hit their highest levels since the global financial crisis this week, adding to the challenges facing finance minister John Healey ahead of his first budget next month.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout)