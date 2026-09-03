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Reform UK plans investor roadshow to build confidence in its economic approach - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Reform UK plans investor roadshow to build confidence in its economic approach

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Reform UK Announces Investor Roadshow to Boost Confidence in Economic Policy

Reform UK Outlines Economic Strategy to Investors

Investor Roadshow Plans

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's economy policy chief, said on Thursday he planned a roadshow to meet investors in London and New York to set out the party's economic plans and build confidence in its ability to manage Britain's public finances.

Spending Cuts and Fiscal Credibility

Details of Proposed Spending Cuts

On the first day of Reform's annual party conference, Jenrick said he wanted to explain the anti-immigration party's plans for deep spending cuts, including cutting £50 billion from welfare spending, arguing that credibility with investors would be crucial to reducing the government's financing costs.

Building Trust with Investors

"The aim will be to explain, to answer questions, to listen and to instil confidence," he said. "If we come into government, we can then bring down the cost of borrowing. I don't think it will happen overnight, but I hope it will happen over a period of time as we win the trust of the markets."

Challenges Facing Reform UK

Political Experience and Market Confidence

Reform, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, has surged in popularity since the 2024 election, but has never run the central government, meaning it must convince investors and businesses that it is capable of governing responsibly.

Current Economic Climate

Government Bond Yields and Fiscal Pressures

British government bond yields ​hit their highest levels since the global financial crisis this week, adding to the challenges facing finance minister John Healey ahead of his first budget next month.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Key Takeaways

  • Reform UK will present plans for deep welfare cuts—c. £50 billion annually—including abolishing PIP and limiting benefits to British citizens—to build fiscal credibility
  • Robert Jenrick is targeting investors in London and New York, aiming to instil trust that Reform could lower borrowing costs over time
  • UK gilt yields have spiked: ten‑year yields at ~5.25%, 30‑year near 5.9%—the highest since the global financial crisis, heightening pressure on public finances

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Reform UK's investor roadshow?
Reform UK's investor roadshow is a series of meetings in London and New York to outline the party's economic plans and build confidence among investors.
Who is leading Reform UK's economic policy?
Robert Jenrick is the economy policy chief for Reform UK and is leading the proposed roadshow.
What economic measures is Reform UK promoting?
Reform UK proposes deep spending cuts, including a £50 billion reduction in welfare spending, to convince investors of their fiscal responsibility.
Why is investor confidence important for Reform UK?
Investor confidence is crucial for lowering government borrowing costs and establishing the party's credibility to manage public finances.

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