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Widening Ukrainian attacks on Russian online retailer Wildberries shutter another warehouse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Widening Ukrainian attacks on Russian online retailer Wildberries shutter another warehouse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Attacks Force Wildberries to Suspend Warehouse Operations

Impact of Drone Attacks on Wildberries and the Russian Consumer Economy

Overview of the Attacks

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Leading Russian online retailer Wildberries halted operations at one of its warehouses following a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Thursday, as Kyiv broadens its campaign against a company at the heart of Russia's consumer economy.

Kyiv has struck four warehouses owned by the company beginning on the weekend on the grounds that they are part of infrastructure that supports the Russian military.

The Kremlin has denied that Wildberries handles military supplies. Russia has targeted Ukraine's logistics hubs as well as its energy system and power grid.

Extent of the Damage

Logistics Capacity Losses

Open source data analysis by Russia's Kommersant daily showed that the recent attacks have damaged approximately 10% of Wildberries' logistics capacity, equivalent to 552,000 square metres (5.9 million square feet) of warehouse space.

Financial Impact

The company has not commented on the scale of the damage, but the Kremlin has said Wildberries, as well as the small and medium-sized businesses who sell goods on its platform, have all suffered financial losses.

Significance of the Consumer Economy

Role of Wildberries and Ozon

CONSUMER ECONOMY KEY TO RUSSIA'S GROWTH

Together with smaller rivals, Wildberries and top competitor Ozon sell goods and services worth the equivalent of 8.5% of Russia's gross domestic product and employ 4 million people, or more than 5% of the country's workforce.

Kremlin's Economic Strategy

For the Kremlin, the continued expansion of the consumer economy is key to its plans to jumpstart broader growth across Russia's stagnating, war-focused economy.

Details of the Voronezh Warehouse Attack

Incident Description

On Thursday, the governor of Russia's Voronezh region said the roof of a warehouse belonging to an online marketplace had been damaged in an overnight attack that also killed a three-year-old boy.

Alexander Gusev, the governor, did not name the owner of the warehouse.

Wildberries' Response

But on Thursday morning, the Wildberries team in Voronezh wrote on Telegram that it was extending the suspension of operations at the warehouse from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Several hours later, it posted again, saying the Voronezh warehouse would remain closed. "We see all your inquiries and concerns," the company wrote. "Please be patient."

Contacted by Reuters on Thursday, the company said: "Warehouse operations will resume shortly."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine has intensified drone strikes against Wildberries, hitting facilities in Elektrostal, Kotovsk, Krasnodar, Nevinnomyssk and now Voronezh, disrupting operations across Russia’s largest e‑commerce platform.
  • Open‑source analysis estimates these attacks have damaged between 8% and over 14% of Wildberries’ logistics infrastructure, translating to roughly 444,000–802,000 square meters affected, with potential reconstruction costs in the tens of billions of rubles.
  • Wildberries, integral to Russia’s consumer economy (comparable to Amazon), has seen significant operational and financial disruptions; the Kremlin denies military use of its facilities, while Kyiv asserts the hubs support drone production and navigation supply chains.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Wildberries halt operations at one of its warehouses?
Wildberries halted operations due to a Ukrainian drone attack that damaged the warehouse, disrupting logistics and safety.
How much of Wildberries' logistics capacity was affected by the attacks?
Recent Ukrainian attacks damaged approximately 10% of Wildberries' logistics capacity, around 552,000 square metres of warehouse space.
Is Wildberries involved in supplying the Russian military?
The Kremlin has denied claims that Wildberries handles military supplies, despite Kyiv targeting its infrastructure.
What is the economic impact of Wildberries and similar companies in Russia?
Wildberries, together with rivals like Ozon, contributes about 8.5% of Russia’s GDP and employs over 4 million people.
Where did the latest attack on a Wildberries warehouse take place?
The latest attack targeted a Wildberries warehouse in the Voronezh region of Russia.

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