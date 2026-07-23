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Kuehne+Nagel boss sees no broad return to normal Mideast shipping - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kuehne+Nagel boss sees no broad return to normal Mideast shipping

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Shipping Supply Chain logistics Markets

Kuehne+Nagel CEO: Middle East Shipping Faces Ongoing Disruptions

Current State and Ongoing Challenges in Middle East Shipping

By Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov

Outlook for Shipping Operations

July 23 (Reuters) - A return to normal shipping operations in the Middle East is unlikely in the near term, with little improvement seen in the key trade routes, the CEO of freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel said on Thursday.

Continued Rerouting and Restrictions

With restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz still in place to a certain degree and carriers continuing to avoid the Suez Canal, vessels will keep being routed around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, Stefan Paul told Reuters.

"Nothing has changed fundamentally since the last couple of weeks," he said.

Industry Response and Market Impact

Carrier Strategies and Skepticism

The CEO's comments underscore that the industry remains far from a broad return to normal, despite tentative signs of improvement. Earlier in July, container carriers Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk said they planned to resume some voyages through the Suez Canal.

"I have my doubts that this is going to happen," Paul said.

Security Concerns and Supply Chain Effects

Red Sea and Suez Canal Importance

The Middle East security concerns have been reshaping global supply chains for years. The Red Sea is one of the world's busiest shipping corridors, and the Suez Canal normally handles about 12% of global trade, serving as a critical route for container shippers, energy products and industrial supplies.

Impact of Houthi Attacks and Rerouting

However, repeated attacks by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants since late 2023 have prompted most shipping companies to reroute ships around Africa, adding about 10 days to Asia-Europe voyages, increasing costs and tying up shipping capacity.

Cost Increases and Surcharges

The disruptions have led logistics and shipping companies to impose emergency fuel surcharges, with French shipping firm CMA CGM among the latest to do so.

Paul said fuel surcharges for air freight, ocean freight and road transportation, which Kuehne+Nagel introduced weeks and months ago, would remain in place.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Shipping through the Suez Canal remains significantly disrupted due to ongoing security threats, with carriers still detouring around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.
  • Major logistics players, including CMA CGM, continue enforcing Emergency Fuel and Peak Season surcharges amid elevated bunker costs and fragile trade corridors.
  • Despite disruptions, Kuehne+Nagel raised its 2026 operating profit guidance, boosted by strong air logistics performance and internal efficiency gains.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are shipping operations in the Middle East still disrupted?
Shipping operations remain disrupted due to security concerns, with ongoing restrictions and carriers rerouting ships around the Cape of Good Hope.
What impact do shipping disruptions have on global trade?
Disruptions in the Middle East lead to longer voyages, higher shipping costs, and increased fuel surcharges, affecting global supply chains.
Are companies resuming voyages through the Suez Canal?
Some companies have announced plans to resume Suez Canal routes, but Kuehne+Nagel's CEO doubts a widespread return to normal soon.
How have shipping companies responded to increased costs?
Many shipping and logistics companies have introduced emergency fuel surcharges to cover the additional costs from rerouting and delays.
What is the significance of the Red Sea and Suez Canal for shipping?
The Red Sea and Suez Canal are crucial trade corridors, with the Suez handling about 12% of global trade, linking Asia, Europe, and beyond.

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