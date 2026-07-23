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EU governments back Italy's Comporti for next head of ESMA - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU governments back Italy's Comporti for next head of ESMA

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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EU Governments Support Carlo Comporti as Next ESMA Chief

Carlo Comporti Nominated to Lead European Securities and Markets Authority

Background of the Appointment

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - Ambassadors of European Union governments backed on Wednesday Italy's Carlo Comporti as the next head of the European Securities and Markets Authority, to succeed Verena Ross, whose term ends on October 31, the Irish EU presidency has said.

Next Steps in the Appointment Process

Comporti, 60, is a member of ESMA's management board. He will now have to have a hearing in the European Parliament's economic committee and win the legislature's approval, after which EU governments at ministers' level will finalise his appointment.

About ESMA

ESMA is an independent EU agency based in Paris that acts as the EU's financial markets watchdog. Its core mission is to protect investors and ensure that European financial markets remain stable, orderly, and transparent.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s Carlo Comporti secured backing from EU ambassadors over Danish rival Karen Dortea Abelskov, winning 17 votes to 10 (ansa.it)
  • Comporti, a current ESMA Management Board member since December 2024 and a former CESR Secretary General, is poised to succeed Verena Ross from November/October for a five‑year mandate (agenceurope.eu)
  • The nomination now goes to the European Parliament’s ECON committee for a hearing and approval, followed by formal adoption by the EU Council at ministerial level (agenceurope.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been backed as the next head of ESMA?
Italy's Carlo Comporti has been backed by EU governments as the next head of ESMA.
Who is the current head of ESMA being succeeded?
Verena Ross is the outgoing head of the European Securities and Markets Authority.
What steps are required before Carlo Comporti is appointed?
Carlo Comporti must have a hearing in the European Parliament's economic committee and receive parliamentary approval before final ministerial confirmation.
What is ESMA's core mission?
ESMA's core mission is to protect investors and ensure European financial markets stay stable, orderly, and transparent.

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