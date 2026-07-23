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Finance

Crimea brings back public street phones for emergency calls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Crimea Emergency services Ukraine Conflict infrastructure

Crimea Deploys Street Phones for Emergencies Amid Attacks and Outages

Emergency Communication Measures and Impact of Ongoing Conflict

Introduction: New Emergency Phone Installations

YEVPATORIYA, Crimea, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian-controlled Crimea has installed public street phones for emergency calls to the police and ambulance service, providing an alternative to mobile communications that are often jammed as the territory comes under frequent Ukrainian attacks.

Background: Crimea’s Strategic Importance and Conflict

Ukraine has hit supply lines, military bases and power plants in Crimea, which Russia captured from Ukraine and annexed unilaterally in 2014 in a move not recognised by most countries.

Ukraine, which is under constant attack from Russian missiles and drones, says it is trying to isolate Crimea and undermine Moscow's war effort.

Recent Attacks and Civilian Impact

On Wednesday, local authorities in Crimea said 17 civilians were injured in an overnight drone attack on the southern city of Yalta, where a high-rise apartment was hit. Both Russia and Ukraine deny they deliberately target civilians.

Implementation of Emergency Phones

Deployment Across Yevpatoriya

The administration of Yevpatoriya on Crimea's west coast says it has set up phones across the city for calls to emergency services. A Reuters witness has seen several such phones in the city.

Local Response and Utility

Resident Perspective

"If they work during power outage - and I wish no one would ever want them - as an additional possibility for protection in this world, it's very good," said Maria Ushakova, a local resident, about the phones.

Wider Impact on Daily Life in Crimea

Crimea, a popular holiday destination, has suffered power outages and fuel shortages, the latter caused by Ukrainian drone strikes on supply chains and oil refineries in Russia. It has had to cancel children's summer camps and reduce the working hours of cafes and public transport.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Public street phones have been reintroduced in Crimean cities such as Yevpatoriya to allow emergency calls amid jamming or blackout-prone mobile networks.
  • Crimea is facing severe energy and fuel disruptions due to intensified Ukrainian drone strikes on substations, power plants, and supply lines, causing blackouts and rationing. (rferl.org)
  • Mobile and internet access in Crimea is being curtailed—sometimes up to 16 hours per day—and Russia is deploying electronic jamming to counter Ukrainian drone operations, further degrading civilian communications. (newsukraine.rbc.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Crimea installed public street phones for emergency calls?
Crimea installed street phones to offer emergency communication alternatives due to frequent mobile network outages from attacks.
What recent events have affected communications in Crimea?
Frequent Ukrainian attacks on supply lines, power plants, and infrastructure caused power outages and disrupted mobile communications.
Who can use the new public street phones in Crimea?
The public street phones are intended for anyone needing to call police or ambulance services during emergencies.
How have attacks impacted daily life in Crimea?
Attacks have led to power outages, fuel shortages, and forced the cancellation of children’s camps and reduced public services.
Where have the emergency phones been installed in Crimea?
Phones have been set up across the city of Yevpatoriya, with several seen by on-site witnesses.

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