A company can pay for an application for years before discovering that getting information out is harder than putting it in. A customer service platform, for example, may export a spreadsheet with customer names and ticket numbers while leaving behind attachments, conversation histories and the rule…

A company can pay for an application for years before discovering that getting information out is harder than putting it in. A customer service platform, for example, may export a spreadsheet with customer names and ticket numbers while leaving behind attachments, conversation histories and the rules that send urgent issues to the right employee. If the company changes suppliers, those missing pieces can determine whether the new service is usable on its first day. Data portability is the ability to move information so it remains useful in another setting. For businesses considering a switch, the important question is what they can actually take with them.

The consequences extend beyond technology. Procurement may be negotiating a renewal while the operations team is deciding whether another provider can maintain service. Finance needs to know whether the alternative costs less once migration and parallel operation are included. A plan tested before renewal gives all three teams a better picture of their choices. The UK Government Digital Service describes cloud dependency as a trade-off between the benefits of using a provider’s features and the practical cost of moving away. UK government guidance on managing technical lock-in

Define what needs to move

A software service typically contains records, relationships between records and settings that govern how people use them. Some information is obvious. A sales team will want company names, contacts and open opportunities. It may also need to keep a record of who changed a contract, correspondence attached to a sale and a link between each opportunity and the customer account. A table of contacts is useful, but it cannot reconstruct those connections by itself.

Businesses can start by listing the tasks the replacement service must perform. A customer support employee might need to reopen a complaint, see earlier replies and understand which colleague has authority to approve a refund. The migration team can work backwards from that task to identify records, attachments, timestamps and permissions. This also helps distinguish information needed for everyday work from material retained only for audit or compliance. Some historic records can stay in an accessible archive if the company knows how to retrieve them and who will be able to do so.

Details matter when the company uses several applications. The information in one system may refer to records held in another using an identifier created by the old provider. If those identifiers change without a mapping, users can lose the connection between a purchase, a return and a payment. The files might still contain all three records. A business can discover the problem only when it tries to perform the task in the replacement system.

Make the export prove its value

A migration test starts with a representative sample. A retailer could export recent orders, old returns and records with missing or unusual fields. The team can import the sample into a test environment and compare the results with the original. It should check whether totals reconcile and whether employees can retrieve the records they need. A trial with only clean, recently created records can hide problems that affect the older transactions most likely to need investigation.

A commonly used file format is a useful starting point. A spreadsheet can carry text, numbers and timestamps, but may never have been designed to package images or keep track of changes to a record. An application programming interface may supply richer information, while access limits and the time needed for extraction can affect whether it works at scale. The export method needs to match both the information and the timetable.

The test should also establish the security conditions for the transfer. A customer database may contain information the company usually restricts to a few roles. During a migration, an export can create another copy with different access controls. The business needs to know where that copy will be held, who can get to it and when it should be deleted. The team can perform much of the initial testing using representative sample records or masked data. It can then reserve any live-data transfer for the part of the migration that genuinely requires it.

Separate switching costs from subscription costs

The new service may quote a lower annual fee and still require substantial work before it can replace the current one. Migrating records, reconnecting other applications and training staff all take time. The company may need to pay both suppliers during a transition. It may also face an early termination charge if the move happens before its contract ends. An internal estimate can separate those one-off expenses from the recurring cost of the new arrangement.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority’s cloud services investigation documents concerns about switching in public cloud infrastructure, including technical barriers and charges associated with moving data out. Its scope differs from that of a typical business software purchase, but it presents a useful example of why the price of running a service and the difficulty of leaving it need separate attention. CMA cloud services market investigation

Some dependence can be a reasonable choice. A provider’s scheduling features may save a company substantial work, and building an alternative solely to preserve flexibility could cost more than the benefit it delivers. A sensible assessment records which capabilities would need to be replaced and how much the business gains from them today. That gives managers a way to decide where to accept dependence and where to keep alternatives ready. UK government guidance on technical lock-in

Understand what the EU switching rules cover

The EU Data Act includes switching provisions for covered data processing services. The European Commission explains that covered software and platform services must make open interfaces available and provide exportable data at least in a commonly used, machine-readable format. From 12 January 2027, the regulation prevents providers from imposing switching charges for the switching process within its scope. The regulation also distinguishes switching charges from standard service fees and early termination penalties. European Commission explanation of the Data Act and EU Data Act, Chapter VI

These provisions address part of the migration problem. A customer may still need to rebuild workflows, train employees or pay a new provider to configure a service. Providers also need to identify the data that can be exported and the categories that cannot be transferred, subject to the regulation’s requirements. It helps to review both the contract and a sample export. The agreement can describe what the customer may obtain. The trial can show what the replacement system can use. EU Data Act switching provisions

Plan for records created while the move is under way

Applications rarely stand still during a migration. An employee may open a ticket or amend a record while a copy of the database is being prepared. The business needs a point at which it either pauses those changes or transfers them reliably to the new service. Otherwise, even a successful initial export can leave the new system missing recent work.

A fictional repairs company illustrates the problem. It moves its booking history on a Friday while accepting jobs over the weekend. On Monday, its dispatchers find that several cancellations and address changes remain in the old application. They must decide which record they can trust before sending technicians out. A short period of parallel running may help, provided employees know which application is authoritative during each stage. The team also needs a plan for returning to the old service if the new one cannot handle essential tasks after launch.

The exit plan should cover activity after the switch as well. A customer may request a copy of a historical statement months later. An audit might require records that were never imported. Business owners can decide who will maintain the archive, how access will be logged and when the original provider should delete retained data under the applicable terms. Support teams need to know whom to contact when an old record is missing.

Contract deadlines can matter as much as technical ones. Some agreements set a finite retrieval period after a service ends. A team that needs approval from several departments before moving sensitive records may use much of that time simply getting ready. Recording the relevant dates beside the migration plan can show whether the proposed timetable leaves enough room for a second, independently checked export if the first one is incomplete.

Ask for evidence before renewal

A company can improve its position without migrating every year. At renewal it can ask for a sample export, check whether critical records are present and identify any features it now depends on that were absent during the previous review. Major changes to supplier terms, integrations or data volumes are also opportunities to revisit assumptions. A decision made when an application supported ten employees may deserve another look when it supports an entire department.

A short exercise can be enough to uncover a problem. Ask someone who did not design the original system to find the export instructions, identify a representative record and demonstrate that it can be understood outside the application. The exercise reveals whether the problem is technical, contractual or simply a lack of knowledge about the process. A business with that evidence can discuss its options while it still has time to make a choice.

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