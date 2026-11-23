A company can know which vendor supplies its payroll platform, customer portal or reporting system and still have only a partial view of the software that keeps those services running. Applications often include components from multiple sources. When a supplier discloses a flaw in one of those compo…

A company can know which vendor supplies its payroll platform, customer portal or reporting system and still have only a partial view of the software that keeps those services running. Applications often include components from multiple sources. When a supplier discloses a flaw in one of those components, the immediate business question is which products, versions and services need attention. A software bill of materials, or SBOM, can help answer that question before procurement, technology and security teams spend hours reconstructing what they bought and where they use it.

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology describes an SBOM as a record of software components and their supply chain relationships. For a buyer, its value comes from connecting that information to a specific release, a service the company depends on and someone who can act. That connection takes work from both the supplier and the buyer. A file received at contract signature may have lost much of its value by the time the company needs it. NIST guidance on software bills of materials

What the inventory contains

An SBOM typically identifies components and their versions and records relationships between them. A direct dependency is a component the product relies on itself. A transitive dependency comes into the product through another component. The distinction matters when a familiar application name tells a company little about the open-source packages or third-party libraries included several layers down. Machine-readable inventories can help teams compare component records across products, provided the names and version identifiers are reliable. NIST guidance on software bills of materials

Consider a fictional retailer that uses separate systems for warehouse scheduling and returns. Both suppliers could incorporate the same document-processing library, even though the products do different jobs. If a vendor raises a security concern about that library, the retailer has two potential exposures to check. An SBOM tied to the deployed releases can narrow the review. One vendor may have already released an update, while the other may be investigating whether its product is affected. The retailer still needs a way to tell which versions it is running and who can follow up with each supplier.

Why a component match needs context

Finding a component in an inventory is the start of an assessment. A product may use a different version from the one mentioned in an advisory. It may include an affected version under conditions that change the supplier’s assessment of the product. A hosted service may also have been updated since the inventory was issued. In each case, the useful answer depends on the particular product, the release and what the supplier can confirm.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency describes Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange, or VEX, as a way for a supplier or another party to communicate a product’s status with respect to a specific vulnerability. A VEX statement can give customers a more precise basis for triage. Buyers still need to check which release the statement covers, when it was issued and whether it addresses their deployment. A supplier response that says an issue is still under investigation can also be useful when it comes with a date for the next update. CISA’s SBOM and VEX guidance

The data itself can create work. Two suppliers may describe the same component differently. A supplier may have only partial visibility into dependencies bundled by another company, or discover gaps when it starts generating an inventory for a legacy product. If a team treats every potential match as equally urgent, it can spend time chasing duplicates while critical services wait for follow-up. It helps to record which matches are confirmed, which need supplier clarification and which inventory gaps affect confidence in the result.

What buyers can ask before signing

A purchasing team can ask four practical questions. Which products, editions and releases will the inventory cover? How often will the supplier refresh it? How will customers receive it? Who will respond if a component or version is unclear? For a platform that runs on the company’s own systems, the answers should address the releases customers are likely to operate. For a service that changes frequently under the vendor’s control, the buyer also needs to know how releases and material changes are communicated.

The level of evidence should reflect the consequences of disruption. A tool used by a handful of employees may warrant a lighter review than an application that releases payments or processes sensitive customer data. For a critical product, procurement can request a sample file and ask the technical owner to confirm that the release identifier, scope and format are usable. NIST’s guidance on cybersecurity supply chain risk management treats supplier risk assessment as an activity that runs through acquisition and use. The UK National Cyber Security Centre likewise links understanding supplier risk with oversight and ongoing review. NIST supply chain risk guidance and NCSC supply chain security principles

An inventory is more useful alongside evidence of the supplier’s development and support practices. The buyer may want to know how the vendor receives vulnerability reports, communicates updates, sets support periods and handles a component it can no longer maintain. NIST’s Secure Software Development Framework provides common terminology that purchasers can use when discussing such practices with suppliers. The answers can also help a buyer judge whether a product that looks acceptable during procurement will remain supportable over its planned life. NIST Secure Software Development Framework

Making the inventory useful after purchase

Someone inside the business must be able to find the latest inventory and connect it to the application it covers. A company can start with the systems whose disruption would affect customers, cash collection or regulatory reporting. For each system, it can record the service owner, supplier contact, supported release, deployment model and location of the component inventory. An existing software asset register may already hold much of that information. Keeping the records together avoids a second list falling out of step with what the business actually runs.

The process should survive ordinary changes. A new product owner needs to inherit access to the supplier portal. A change in hosting arrangements can make old deployment notes misleading. If a vendor updates the way it generates its inventory, the buyer needs to understand whether a shorter component list reflects a slimmer release or a change in scope. Reviews work best when they attach to events that already have an owner, such as a major upgrade, contract renewal or service handover.

A short exercise can reveal how the process works. Pick one critical application and ask the service owner to find the current inventory, confirm the live release, identify the vendor’s notification channel and explain who approves a change if an update is needed. If the first step requires a colleague who is on leave, or the release cannot be confirmed, the exercise has identified something that a procurement questionnaire would miss. Repeat the exercise for a hosted service, where the buyer’s response might depend more on communication and continuity plans than on applying an update.

A maintenance team also needs to know how long the vendor will support each release. If a service must stay on an older version while another supplier certifies an upgrade, the business can ask who will provide support in the interim and when the temporary arrangement expires. That discussion can expose a dependency the project plan would otherwise leave implicit.

Costs and limits for smaller teams

Collecting files for every application can create a backlog before a small technology team learns which suppliers provide reliable information. Starting with a few services protects time for checking accuracy and agreeing escalation routes. If a supplier cannot provide a release-level inventory, the business can document the gap and consider what evidence it can obtain, such as product advisories, support timelines or a named contact for urgent investigations. The significance of the gap depends on the service and the alternatives available.

A buyer also needs to decide who can view or share supplier inventories. Some arrive under contractual terms that restrict redistribution. A team may need to share findings with an outsourced service provider even when it can only circulate the underlying file internally. Settling permissions and access in advance reduces delays and gives staff a clear way to seek help during a review.

It is worth measuring whether better records change the work. A team can track the time it takes to identify the owner of a critical application, establish which release is in use and get a response from the supplier. It can also track how many high-priority services have stale or incomplete records. These measures give management a clearer view of where delays come from. More invoices paid for security tooling, or more files collected from vendors, would reveal less about whether the organisation can trace a dependency when it matters.

The most practical question at renewal is whether the business can follow the chain from a reported component to an affected service, an accountable employee and a decision. An SBOM makes part of that chain visible. A named owner, an accessible supplier and an agreed response process make it usable when the company has to decide what to do next.

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