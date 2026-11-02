The AI-Powered Digital Economy: How Kazakhstan Is Transforming Energy into Sovereign Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s optimistic assessment of Astana’s ambitions and a $10 billion package of agreements have cemented Kazakhstan’s status as a future “AI factory for Europe.” Yet a large-scale rollout of data centres does not guarantee automatic success. Can the republic monetise its energy re…

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s optimistic assessment of Astana’s ambitions and a $10 billion package of agreements have cemented Kazakhstan’s status as a future “AI factory for Europe.” Yet a large-scale rollout of data centres does not guarantee automatic success. Can the republic monetise its energy resources, transforming its commodity-based model into exports of sovereign intelligence and building a digital economy, or will it remain merely a rented site for other people’s hardware? We explore this question in this article.

The first visit to Kazakhstan by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang marked a milestone for Central Asia’s technology sector. As reported by CNBC [1], during a panel discussion in Astana, Huang summed up the republic’s ambitions succinctly, calling the country “a future computing centre and artificial intelligence factory for all of Europe” [2].

However, the NVIDIA chief’s central message goes much deeper than simple praise for infrastructure. As NVIDIA’s official blog emphasises, rather than simply exporting energy, Kazakhstan could in the future transform it into intelligence and export a finished intellectual product [3].

This argument highlights Astana’s main strategic challenge. Kazakhstan intends to attract billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, but international interest alone does not guarantee automatic success. The central question is whether the country can convert its energy advantages into its own sovereign technologies, new markets and tangible gains in labour productivity.

From E-Services to AI Sovereignty

The country has already laid the digital foundations for a new technological leap. Today, Kazakhstan is recognised as the undisputed leader in digitalisation and artificial intelligence among Central Asian countries. In the international Network Readiness Index 2025, the republic ranked 65th globally, achieving the highest position in Central Asia for the effectiveness of technology’s impact on the economy and society.

These achievements are underpinned by longstanding leadership in the development of government services. According to the UN E-Government Survey, Kazakhstan ranked 24th among 193 countries in the E-Government Development Index, while placing among the world’s top 10 countries for online service development, ahead of several developed European economies. The state’s influence also extends to AI: in the international Government AI Readiness Index, Kazakhstan retains first place in Central Asia, cementing its status as the region’s principal technology hub.

Kazakhstan’s IT service exports reached $1.142 billion in 2025, compared with just $33.5 million in 2020. More than 90% of government services have moved online, and digitalisation has evolved into an economic sector in its own right.

It is important to understand that advanced fintech and exports of service software do not, in themselves, amount to a fully fledged AI economy. Building one requires enormous computing capacity and a fundamentally new class of engineers with deep expertise in neural network architecture, MLOps and the management of high-load computing clusters.

It is at the intersection of these needs that Kazakhstan’s current partnerships with global giants are taking shape, with the aim of building a new digital economy. Two supercomputing clusters based on advanced NVIDIA technologies have already been deployed and are operating in the country, and active preparations are now under way to launch a third, even more powerful computing system.

In parallel, in June 2026, the government announced a framework package of agreements in AI and digital infrastructure worth up to $10 billion, involving Firebird and NVIDIA. The project envisages the creation of a large-scale computing cluster that is expected eventually to comprise up to 100,000 graphics processing units.

The Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz has been announced as the core of this initiative, with 300 MW of available capacity announced for the first phase and plans to expand the site to 1 GW. NVIDIA, in turn, confirmed that Firebird had received a US export licence for the supply of 45,000 advanced NVIDIA Grace Blackwell accelerators [3].

The first phase of Data Center Valley is being built jointly with Kazakhtelecom JSC, the largest provider of digital services. Commercial launch is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027, after which the project’s second phase is expected to bring the capacity of the Firebird cluster itself to 500 MW [3].

Prospects for Infrastructure Leadership and the Caspian Digital Bridge

The large-scale infrastructure model has its own objective challenges. As an Al Jazeera analysis notes, large data centres require substantial amounts of energy and water for cooling amid growing global competition [4]. Kazakhstan is addressing this challenge pragmatically, turning its underlying energy resources into fully fledged digital capital. The presence of powerful server racks within the country creates a reliable foundation that naturally encourages the emergence of local developers and the launch of AI products for export.

However, processing vast volumes of data is meaningless without high-speed transmission to external markets. A strategic element of this connection is the completion of the fibre-optic communication line along the Caspian seabed on the Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan route. This submarine cable route creates an independent transit corridor with minimal signal latency, directly linking the computing capacity of Astana and Ekibastuz to European Internet Exchange points and global infrastructure. Laying the fibre-optic line across the Caspian seabed effectively turns Kazakhstan from an isolated data hub into a key link in the Digital Silk Road between Europe and Asia.

The development of its own technology sector and the availability of data transmission channels enable Kazakhstan to move confidently up the global value chain. While suppliers of raw energy and space occupy the industry’s lowest-margin tier, and data centre hosting occupies the middle tier, finished AI products generate the highest returns. The course chosen by the republic is aimed precisely at designing unique model architectures, owning intellectual property and distributing finished solutions.

The Higgsfield Case: How to Keep Capital in the Country

A telling example of how Kazakhstan can participate in the upper stages of the AI value chain is Higgsfield, a startup developing video generation tools. The company’s engineering and creative teams within the republic already employ more than 300 specialists [1].

In August 2026, Higgsfield raised $400 million in a Series B round at a valuation of $5.4 billion [5], and in October announced additional investment from NVIDIA and venture capital firm TCV. During his visit to Astana, Jensen Huang singled out this case, stressing that investment in human capital and visionary local developers should take priority [1].

For the state, this is the key indicator: infrastructure can be built with borrowed money, but a viable industry is created only by engineers and entrepreneurs who retain intellectual property within the country. The regulator’s task is to turn such cases into a systematic pipeline by reforming technical education and giving local startups access to scarce supercomputing capacity.

Industrial AI: Expectations Versus Reality

The economic impact of technology must extend beyond the IT sector into traditional industries. As a Euronews overview emphasises, it is critically important for Kazakhstan to move from pilot projects to the large-scale commercial deployment of algorithms in manufacturing and the real economy [6].

In the fuel and energy sector, the government has projected an annual impact of KZT 23 billion from AI adoption through predictive analytics, accident prevention and production optimisation. In parallel, algorithms can optimise logistics, reduce downtime at border hubs and improve the energy efficiency of metallurgical enterprises. Actual economic efficiency can be calculated after the first commercial phases of the data centres are launched, by comparing net savings with expenditure on imported equipment.

Economic Pragmatism and the Imperatives of Digital Sovereignty

Kazakhstan has a rare combination of starting conditions: political will, available sites with energy capacity, an advantageous geographical location and advanced digital government services. The adopted Comprehensive Plan for the Development of Artificial Intelligence through 2029 has established a clear roadmap, while the incorporation of regulatory standards into law has made the republic the world’s second jurisdiction after the EU to guarantee algorithmic transparency.

International institutions have positively assessed the development of the Astana Hub ecosystem and the launch of large-scale educational programmes. A powerful driver of sovereignty is the development of the national language models MagniSoz and Oylan, which integrate the country’s cultural code into the digital space. Building on this foundation, Kazakhstan aims to nurture at least five technology “unicorns” by 2030 [4].

Creating a highly productive digital economy is a strategic task, rather than a trend aimed at enhancing the country’s image. As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised in his address to the nation, Kazakhstan is only beginning its work on commercialising artificial intelligence, tokenising assets, and developing blockchain technologies and digital platforms. This makes it necessary to develop a programme for the practical application of digital technologies in the economy.

The main goal of the digital economy is a substantial increase in labour productivity and a tangible improvement in citizens’ well-being. The country’s development trajectory is aimed at deeply integrating advanced artificial intelligence solutions into the real economy, turning its commodity and energy advantages into capital with high added value. Tokayev’s task of building a sovereign digital ecosystem requires Astana to go beyond targeted investments and create a continuous pipeline of local innovation capable of withstanding fierce competition in the global market.

Sources

CNBC — An article on Jensen Huang’s first visit to Kazakhstan, his assessment of the country’s potential and investments in Higgsfield. Reprint: https://aventure.vc/news/2026-10-23-nvidia-s-huang-heads-to-kazakhstan-for-the-first-time-and-he-s-not-the-only-one-with-big-plans CEO Interviews AI — The full recording of the official conversation between Jensen Huang and Zhaslan Madiyev in Astana: https://ceointerviews.ai/interview/3118710/ NVIDIA Blog — The article “Kazakhstan Expands Compute for Its AI Future” on Huang’s visit, the Firebird project and the export licence for Blackwell chips: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/kazakhstan-ai-compute-ecosystem/ Al Jazeera — The analysis “Inside Kazakhstan’s push to become a regional AI centre,” assessing infrastructure, regulatory and legal risks: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/9/21/inside-kazakhstans-push-to-become-a-regional-ai-centre PR Newswire — A press release on Higgsfield’s $400 million Series B funding round at a valuation of $5.4 billion: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/higgsfield-raises-400-million-series-b-financing-at-5-4-billion-valuation-with-annualized-revenue-reaching-700-million-302852430.html Euronews — The overview article “Kazakhstan seeks to build an AI-powered economy and manufacturing sector”: https://www.euronews.com/2026/10/08/kazakhstan-seeks-to-build-an-ai-powered-economy-and-manufacturing-sector