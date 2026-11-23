Banks have spent decades building strong controls around who can access their systems and data. Axway has been part of that work, securing and connecting the data behind more than 4,000 organizations, including some of the largest global financial institutions. Historically, most of that data security work centered on people. But today, AI agents are asking for access too, pulling customer information and taking part in day-to-day operations, changing the kinds of risk banks need to manage.

That shift is the backdrop for Amplify Platform, which Axway, a 74Software company, launched on Nov. 12. The platform gives enterprises, including those in highly regulated industries such as banking, one place to securely connect, govern, and orchestrate the APIs, AI models, integrations and agents that power their business. Mourad Jaakou, Vice President and General Manager of Amplify Platform at Axway, told Global Banking and Finance Review what that means for banks.

AI oversight after adoption

Banks aren’t falling behind in AI adoption. In fact, in October, the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority found that 86% of the UK financial-services firms surveyed already use AI. While more than 90% reported controls such as human approval before deploying it, only about half reported ongoing monitoring once it was live.

Jaakou said that gap is easy to see inside individual institutions. “Inside a bank, lending and fraud teams often each run their own AI tools, frequently from different providers,” he said. “If someone asks who has a full picture of what those tools access and what they cost, you’ll usually get silence.”

The pressure is building from several directions. In an EY survey of senior executives at large U.S. public companies, 98% said their organization had formal AI governance policies, yet 47% said they had not followed that process for urgent deployments. Costs are climbing at the same time, with spending on generative AI models expected to more than double in 2026, according to Gartner.

“We kept hearing this from our customers, and it’s why we built Amplify Platform,” Jaakou said. “It brings AI governance, cost control, API management, and integration together in one place, so banks can keep scaling AI while still being accountable for what it does and what it costs.”

Following a single request from start to finish

To show what governing AI from end to end looks like in practice, Jaakou described a relationship manager preparing for a client meeting who asks an AI assistant to summarize the client’s financial position and recent transactions. “That feels like one simple request, but behind the scenes the assistant may need to pull confidential data from several banking applications and use more than one AI model to put the answer together,” he said.

Along the way, the bank has to answer several questions: whether the employee is authorized to see that information, whether the AI tool is permitted to process it, which model should handle the request, and whether any sensitive data needs protecting before it is shared. Axway estimates,it’s Amplify Platform, banks apply their security policies at each step and keep a record of each interaction, including who made the request and what data it touched. When an AI agent is expected to take an action rather than return information, the bank can require additional approval, including a human sign-off.

“Banks need to be able to count on their policies being applied consistently to people and AI systems alike,” Jaakou said, “so they can see exactly what happened when something goes wrong.”

Setting limits on AI that doesn’t always behave the same way

Jaakou compared today’s AI costs to the early days of cloud computing, when organizations focused on getting applications running and only later looked closely at what they were consuming. AI adds another layer of complexity, he said, because agents acting on their own don’t always take the same path to finish a task. They may make extra requests, repeat steps, or call several models along the way, which can quickly lead to unnecessary consumption and unpredictable bills.

“Classifying a customer inquiry or summarizing a document does not require the same capabilities as complex financial analysis,” he said. “Yet these everyday tasks can end up running on expensive models by default.”

Jaakou sees the next major challenge as setting firm limits on what AI agents can do. “While we cannot always predict how an agent will behave, we should be able to define the boundaries within which it operates, what resources it can consume, and when intervention is required,” he said.

Axway’s Amplify Platform gives banks the tools to set those boundaries, including model selection policies, token consumption monitoring, usage quotas, and budget controls. Axway estimates that sending simple requests to lower-cost models and reusing answers the company has already paid for could reduce token spending.

“To me, the bigger shift is in the conversation with business leaders,” Jaakou said. “Instead of receiving a growing and unpredictable AI bill, they can start understanding what drives consumption, where resources are being wasted, and how to connect AI spending to business value.”

AI oversight can work within existing systems

For banks running AI alongside systems they have relied on for decades, Axway’s message is that modernization does not have to come first. “Those systems process critical transactions and support services that millions of people depend on, so swapping them out is expensive and often unnecessary,” Jaakou said. “What banks need is a safe way to connect AI to them.”

With Amplify Platform, a bank keeps its existing applications and APIs and adds controls for its new AI tools and agents. The platform can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, in a sovereign cloud, or in a fully air-gapped environment, and it is designed to work alongside existing Axway deployments.

Jaakou advises banks to start small. “Choose an area where AI can deliver measurable value, put the right access and governance controls around it, and expand from there.”