The Enduring Power of the Text-Message Scam

Text messages are part of everyday life, and most of us read and reply to them without giving them too much thought; it's easy to see why scammers keep using them to trick people.
These scams, known as smishing, often look like messages from companies we trust or warn us about problems that need immediate attention. Knowing what to look for can help you spot a scam before it causes trouble.
Why Text-Message Scams Still Work
Most of us are used to getting messages from people and businesses we know. When a text pops up on your phone, you might assume it's genuine, especially when it looks like a normal conversation or an ordinary account alert. Scammers count on that familiarity to make their messages seem trustworthy.
Timing also plays a part. You might be busy at work, shopping, or getting ready for bed when a message arrives saying your parcel can't be delivered or your bank account has been locked. Instead of stopping to check whether it's real, you might click the link straight away to sort out the problem.
Scammers often add a sense of urgency to make this more likely. A warning that your account will be suspended or that you need to pay an unexpected fee can make you feel like there's no time to think. And that's exactly what they want.
The Changing Tactics Behind Scam Texts
Text-message scams have evolved alongside the way people use their devices. Some text-message scams promise prizes or cash rewards, while others impersonate banks, courier services, and online platforms.
In modern times, artificial intelligence (AI) is making these messages harder to judge by their writing alone. The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre warns that generative AI can create convincing material “without the translation, spelling and grammatical mistakes that often reveal phishing”. Scammers can therefore produce polished messages at scale, so correct spelling is no guarantee that a text is genuine.
Scammers also claim there's a problem with your account or start a friendly conversation to gain your trust. They may include links that lead to fake websites designed to collect your personal information.
Fraudsters can send large numbers of messages at once and even change their tactics when their victims start recognising their tricks.
How to Recognise a Suspicious Message
Unusual payment requests, unfamiliar websites, and demands for immediate action are all reasons to stop and think twice. A message may seem to come from your bank; however, that doesn't guarantee its authenticity.
Pay particular attention if the message requests a password, a verification code, financial details, or a payment of some sort. The fact that your name is mentioned and the information is correct doesn't mean that the message is genuine.
Scammers can copy the branding and writing style of real companies using AI. Spelling mistakes might give a scam away, but a message without them isn't necessarily safe. Instead of judging a text by how professional it looks, verify the request through the company’s official app, website, or phone number.
Simple Ways to Protect Yourself
If you receive an SMS about a problem with your bank account, verify it through your bank's official app or website. To track a parcel, go directly to the courier's website.
SMS fraud-protection tools, such as those offered by https://surfshark.com/scam-protection/sms, may help identify, flag or block suspicious messages and links, depending on the service and device used. However, no tool can detect every scam, so users should independently verify unexpected payment requests or account alerts.
Avoid replying to suspicious texts, as this confirms your number is active. Contact companies through official channels, and keep your smartphone's software updated. Additionally, in the UK, you can report suspicious texts to most mobile operators by forwarding a suspicious message text to 7726 (free of charge), allowing your mobile provider to investigate the sender.
Avoid sharing suspicious messages unless you warn others that the links are unsafe.
What to Do If You've Already Clicked
Although you may have clicked on such links, there's no need to panic. This doesn't necessarily mean your data has been accessed. Don't give away any details; simply exit the web page and take action promptly. If you've already given away your password, reset it via the site or app.
If you've supplied any banking details or made a payment, please get in touch with the bank via its official app or phone number. If you've downloaded an application or file, one of the safest things you can do is run a security scan on your devices or seek help from an expert.
Criminals use different channels to reach potential victims, so recognising suspicious messages and calls can help people avoid falling for related scams.
Why Awareness Still Matters
These scams aren't going away because they can blend seamlessly into our day-to-day activities. There may be times when scammers don't have to engage in complex schemes, since all they have to do is come up with something familiar and threatening.
You shouldn't assume that each and every message you receive is a scam. All you have to do is spend some time checking an unusual message, especially when it asks for your financial details.