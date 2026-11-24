A banking customer can reach a website, read its homepage and still be unable to see a statement or make a payment. The barrier may be a verification code that is difficult to enter, an error message that a screen reader does not announce or a confirmation screen that is hard to navigate with a keyb…

A banking customer can reach a website, read its homepage and still be unable to see a statement or make a payment. The barrier may be a verification code that is difficult to enter, an error message that a screen reader does not announce or a confirmation screen that is hard to navigate with a keyboard. Each issue can affect a small part of the interface and still stop an entire transaction. That is why digital accessibility is best assessed against what a customer needs to complete.

The World Wide Web Consortium’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, known as WCAG, provide testable criteria covering matters such as keyboard access, readable content, form errors and authentication. The standard also recognises that a webpage can be one step in a larger process. For a business, that distinction has practical consequences. A checkout, onboarding form or customer portal crosses several screens and can depend on systems run by different teams. The experience only works if customers can complete the steps they actually need. W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.2

Start with a task the customer wants to complete

Suppose a customer needs a bank statement for a rental application. To get it, they may have to sign in, complete verification, select an account, choose a period and retrieve a file. The website might work well with a screen reader up to the date selector. If the selector announces every date as an unlabelled button, the customer may be unable to choose the right month. If the statement is available only as a scanned image, successfully retrieving the file still leaves the information out of reach.

A task-level test gives the business better information than a page count. It shows at which step someone gets stuck, what they are trying to do and which team owns the part that needs attention. The same approach applies to requesting a refund, uploading a document or changing a billing address. Each task should include common detours, such as entering an incorrect value or using a recovery route after forgetting a password. Those branches are often where customers need the most assistance.

It helps to define success before a test begins. For the statement request, success means finding the right period and being able to read or use the document. Counting downloads alone would miss the second part. For a checkout, success includes receiving a confirmation that identifies what was ordered and what was charged.

Make form errors easy to find and correct

A form can display information visually while leaving some users without the context needed to complete it. An icon may indicate a required field without a text explanation. A field may have a visible label that assistive technology cannot associate with the control. An error may be signalled only by changing a border colour. A customer using a screen reader or with difficulty distinguishing colours could miss both the problem and the way to fix it. W3C guidance on accessible forms

Error messages are more helpful when they identify the field, explain what needs to change and appear where the user can find them. For a date field, a message can specify the expected format and show an example. For a document upload, it can name the accepted file types and maximum size. Where practical, retaining valid entries lets a customer correct the problem without completing the entire form again. This matters most when a single page asks for information that took time to gather.

A useful test is to submit the form with several intentional mistakes. The reviewer can check whether the page indicates that the submission failed, whether each error is discoverable and whether the customer can return to the right field. Then the reviewer can submit again after correcting one item to see whether earlier entries remain available. A form that works perfectly on its first submission may behave quite differently when a customer needs a second attempt.

Check authentication and account recovery

A customer cannot benefit from improvements inside an account if they cannot get past authentication. WCAG 2.2 includes an accessible authentication criterion that addresses cognitive tests during sign-in and sets out circumstances in which such steps are permitted, including where a suitable alternative or supporting mechanism exists. The W3C’s explanation discusses allowing users to paste credentials or use password managers. That can help customers complete an existing security step using tools they already rely on. W3C explanation of accessible authentication

Account recovery needs the same attention. A customer may use a different device because their usual phone is broken. Another may find it difficult to retype a code while moving between the text message and the sign-in screen. A test can follow the recovery route from beginning to end, including what the customer sees when a link has expired. Teams can review the design with security staff so that the recovery options remain usable and satisfy the service’s identity checks.

The wording on each screen also matters. A message that says a verification attempt failed gives the customer little information about how to proceed. The interface can explain the next available action, such as requesting a new code after the previous one expires, without revealing whether the details entered match an account. That is useful for customers and for support staff who need to understand what the account holder has already tried.

Combine automated checks with human testing

An automated scan can identify some missing form labels, detectable contrast problems and other issues across many pages. It can be run regularly and is useful for spotting changes after a release. The W3C explains that tools alone cannot determine whether a site meets accessibility standards. A check can identify whether an element has a label, for example, while a person can judge whether the label explains what the element does in context. W3C overview of accessibility evaluation

Manual testing can include navigating with a keyboard, increasing the size of the display and trying a representative set of assistive technologies. The UK Government Digital Service recommends testing with common assistive technologies, including screen readers and speech recognition software, and prioritising issues based on their effect on users. User research with disabled participants can reveal barriers that a technical check does not surface, such as instructions that are difficult to understand or a task that imposes a heavy memory burden. UK Government Digital Service guidance on accessibility testing

Reviewers can also test under ordinary constraints. A narrow screen can change how a form lays out. Increasing the text size may push a button out of view. A sign-in dialog may keep keyboard focus on the page underneath, even though it looks visually prominent. These are observable behaviours that a reviewer can describe precisely. A reproducible description helps the development team fix the cause and repeat the same task to confirm the outcome.

Keep responsibility clear when suppliers are involved

A company may own its website while using outside suppliers for verification, customer support or payments. Customers experience those handoffs as part of the same service. They may have little way to tell whether a form was built internally or embedded from a supplier. A company can include the integration in acceptance testing, ask how the supplier handles reported barriers and establish who will respond when the problem sits between systems. Releasing an update to one product can affect accessibility in another.

Shared design components can help if teams maintain them. A properly labelled date field or button can be reused across several services. When a common component has a defect, the same reuse can spread the barrier. Product teams should be able to tell which services use a component and which version they have. That makes it possible to fix recurring problems at the source and check that the improvements reach the teams relying on it.

Updates deserve attention even when the screen itself looks unchanged. A new dependency or browser update can change how a control behaves. Saving a short set of repeatable tests makes later changes easier to review.

Measure the barriers that stop customers

A record of accessibility findings becomes more useful when it describes the task affected and the severity of the problem. A defect that prevents a customer from making a payment deserves attention even if it appears on a single screen. A lower-impact issue repeated across dozens of pages may be less disruptive. Reviewing findings by customer outcome helps teams allocate time when they cannot fix everything at once. Useful measures include how long critical barriers stay open and whether they reappear after releases.

Customer support can contribute to that view. A cluster of calls about unreadable statements or failed verification can point to a problem in a task that otherwise appears successful in usage reports. Staff need a clear way to refer recurring barriers to the product team, and customers benefit from an accessible route to report them.

The test is whether a customer can complete the important tasks at the point of need. That includes recovering from an error and moving between services that can appear seamless to the teams that built them. A business that keeps testing those journeys is better placed to see where small changes stop people from getting what they came for.

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