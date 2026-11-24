ChatGPT ads for business have become a real budget question. The firms that gain most will be the ones that test the channel with a plan.

ChatGPT ads for business have become a real budget question. The firms that gain most will be the ones that test the channel with a plan.

Less than 200 days after it began selling advertising, OpenAI says ChatGPT Ads reached a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate. The under-200-days milestone is supported, but the figure is a run rate rather than $1 billion already earned. By Oct. 21, OpenAI reported that more than 100,000 advertisers had run campaigns on the platform. That speed turns ChatGPT ads for business from a curiosity into a budget line finance chiefs will soon be asked about.

The harder part is deciding what to do with it. The channel is months old, independent data on returns is still thin, and most companies arrive with no account history of their own. Zory Marketing, which runs ad campaigns on ChatGPT, Google and Facebook, argues the right response is neither to rush in nor to sit out, but to test with a plan.

Where the money is going

The mix of spenders has shifted as quickly as the totals. Sensor Tower data cited by Digiday shows shopping's share of U.S. ChatGPT ad spend falling from 38% in April to 20% in September, while financial services climbed from 2% to 13%.

For banks, insurers and fintech brands, that means competitors are already learning what works on the channel. Global Banking & Finance Review has reported that financial services is among the sectors embracing AI search advertising.

Are ChatGPT ads worth it?

Growth in spending is not proof of return. A working paper by Maximilian Kaiser and Christian Schulze, reported by Digiday, found that paid ChatGPT visits to ecommerce sites generated $0.89 in revenue per session for U.S. advertisers, against $2.45 for paid Google Search. The working paper is under review and the comparison is from the ecommerce sample examined; it does not establish profitability without advertising costs, margins and attribution details.

The study covers ecommerce, so a lender or software company may see different results. The honest reading is that the channel is unproven rather than unprofitable. Search has had more than two decades to mature. ChatGPT Ads have had months.

Sizing the AI advertising budget

EMARKETER projects that U.S. AI ad spending will reach $32 billion in 2026 and $68 billion by 2030, according to its October analysis. Those forecasts cover the broader AI advertising market, not ChatGPT alone: much of the spending is expected to sit alongside AI results in traditional search. Advertising inside AI chatbots themselves accounts for about $5 billion this year, the firm estimates.

EMARKETER found that only about a quarter of marketers have tried AI as an advertising channel at all; the finding should be read in the scope of the survey and the broader AI advertising market, rather than as a ChatGPT-only adoption rate. For most firms, the practical question is not how much budget to move, but how large a first test should be and what it must prove.

The real ChatGPT ads cost is the learning curve

Every new channel has a period in which campaigns spend money just to discover what works. On ChatGPT, most accounts start with no history at all, so the first weeks of any test are partly the cost of learning.

“The first conversation we have about ChatGPT isn't about budget. It's about whether the channel fits the business at all. When it does, there's no reason to pay full price for lessons other companies in that industry have already learned,” said Mark Miller, operations manager at Zory Marketing.

How to Set Up a First ChatGPT Ads Test

The budget comes first. A first campaign is best funded as a share of the money a business already sets aside for experiments, not carved out of campaigns that already perform. Sizing it that way keeps the comparison clean and means a disappointing result costs the company a lesson rather than pipeline. The right share depends on how much the firm can afford to learn with, and that is a judgment for the finance team, not a formula.

Before any money moves, the offer has to suit the way people use ChatGPT, which is to research, compare and narrow their options. The business should define its audience, goals and budget, then decide whether ChatGPT Ads belong in the mix at all.

Assess acquisition cost and contribution margin or return on advertising spend. For lead-generation campaigns, track cost per qualified lead and subsequent customer conversion. OpenAI says its Pixel and Conversions API have become important foundations for measurement and optimization on the platform. Any conversion tracking should also account for privacy, consent and applicable advertising restrictions, particularly in financial-services campaigns.

Length is the next decision. A test should run long enough to collect a meaningful number of conversions, which for a business with a long sales cycle can take noticeably longer than for a retailer. The end date belongs in the plan from the start, so early swings in performance do not trigger a decision too soon.

The last step is the decision to scale, and it should be written down before launch: the acquisition-cost, contribution-margin, return-on-ad-spend or qualified-lead threshold that would justify more spending. If the test clears that bar, the budget can grow in stages. If it does not, the business can adjust the offer or audience and run another round, or pause with a clear answer.

Testing ChatGPT ads for business with discipline

Start with a fit check on the offer and the target customer.

Fund the test from experimental budget, not from campaigns that already perform.

Assess acquisition cost and contribution margin or return on advertising spend; for lead generation, track cost per qualified lead and subsequent customer conversion.

Set a fixed end date and threshold before expanding.

ChatGPT ads for business are moving from experiment to media plan. The companies best placed to benefit will treat the first campaign as a planned test, with a set budget, one clear metric and a decision date, built on industry data rather than guesswork.

Frequently asked questions

Are ChatGPT ads worth it for small businesses?

They can be, if the offer matches the way people use ChatGPT to research and compare. A short fit check on the offer, the customer and the budget should come before any spend, followed by a capped test with one clear success measure.

How do ChatGPT ads compare with Google Search ads?

ChatGPT reaches people while they research and compare options, while Google captures demand at the moment of search. In the ecommerce sample examined in the under-review research reported by Digiday, Google generated more revenue per paid visit; that comparison should not be treated as a general profitability conclusion.

How much should a business spend testing ChatGPT ads?

There is no single right figure. Most businesses are better off funding a first test from an experimental budget, sized so the result is informative without putting proven channels at risk, and agreeing on the success threshold before launch.