West Nile Virus Infections in the Netherlands Result in Three Deaths

Recent Developments and Impact of West Nile Virus in the Netherlands

Overview of Recent Cases

AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Three people in the Netherlands have died from an infection caused by the West Nile virus in recent weeks, the country's public health institution RIVM said on Thursday, following an increased number of cases in Europe.

First Reported Death and Rise in Infections

The RIVM last month reported a first death caused by the West Nile virus, a week after it had found the first infection contracted in the Netherlands since 2020.

The institution said the number of infections had risen to 18, and two more people had died in a Dutch hospital.

Transmission and Severity of the Virus

How the Virus Spreads

The virus, which ​mostly spreads to people through mosquito ⁠bites, can cause severe illness in about one ​in 150 people who are infected, according to the World Health Organization.

Role of Climate in Virus Spread

Impact of Warmer Temperatures

The WHO ​has said warmer temperatures are giving ⁠mosquitoes more time and territory to spread the West Nile virus across Europe, which has experienced a record series of heatwaves this year.

West Nile Virus Cases in Europe

Other Affected Countries

Cases of West Nile virus have also climbed in ​Greece and ​Italy.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Barbara Lewis)