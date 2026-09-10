GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Volkswagen braces for €16 billion in costs for cutbacks, possible factory closures, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Volkswagen braces for €16 billion in costs for cutbacks, possible factory closures, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Automotive Restructuring

Volkswagen Plans €16 Billion Restructuring with Job Cuts and Plant Closures

Volkswagen's Landmark Restructuring Initiative

Estimated Costs and Scope of Restructuring

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE> estimates the total cost of job cuts and potential plant closures, part of a landmark restructuring pact struck last week, at around €16 billion ($18.6 billion), a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The German carmaker, Europe's largest, has embarked on its biggest ever restructuring, citing an existential battle against competition from China, biting tariffs and overcapacity.

Job Cuts and Plant Closures

The plan includes exploring alternatives for four German plants that will eventually run out of models during the next decade and a reduction of around 50,000 more positions.

Company Response and Financial Provisions

A Volkswagen spokesperson declined to comment on the costs, which were first reported by German magazine Der Spiegel.

The carmaker plans to set aside up to €10 billion by 2030 for the elimination of roughly 60,000 jobs, the report said, adding those funds would cover measures such as retirement schemes and severance packages.

Volkswagen also plans to earmark about €6 billion for the possible cessation of vehicle production at those four plants, Spiegel reported. The plants' future is under review but no final decision has been made.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

(Reporting by Christina AmannWriting by Miranda Murray and Christoph SteitzEditing by Ludwig Burger and Sabine Wollrab)

Key Takeaways

  • The €16 billion provision comprises up to €10 billion for eliminating ~60,000 jobs via retirements and severance, and €6 billion for possibly halting production at four aging German plants (apnews.com)
  • This restructuring marks Volkswagen’s largest-ever overhaul, entailing up to 100,000 job cuts by 2030 — about 15 % of its workforce — and slashing its model range by half amid persistent cost and margin pressures (theguardian.com)
  • Drivers include intensifying competition from Chinese automakers, overcapacity in Europe, US import tariffs, and the high fixed cost structure of legacy plants (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volkswagen restructuring its operations?
Volkswagen is restructuring to address competition from China, overcapacity, and tariffs, ensuring the company's long-term viability.
How much will Volkswagen's restructuring cost?
Volkswagen estimates the total cost of job cuts and potential plant closures at around €16 billion.
How many jobs will be affected by Volkswagen's plan?
The restructuring may eliminate around 60,000 jobs, with approximately 50,000 additional positions reduced.
Which Volkswagen plants are under review for closure?
The company is exploring options for four German plants expected to run out of models over the next decade.
What measures will the funds for job cuts cover?
Funds set aside will cover retirement schemes, severance packages, and possible cessation of vehicle production at affected plants.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian forces hit Kyiv petrol station, injuring four

Russian forces hit Kyiv petrol station, injuring four

Image for As Russians prepare to vote, anxiety over the war deepens

As Russians prepare to vote, anxiety over the war deepens

Image for Sweden's election could bring far right a place at the heart of government

Sweden's election could bring far right a place at the heart of government

Image for Aerospace dealmaking gathers pace as jet production ramps up

Aerospace dealmaking gathers pace as jet production ramps up

Image for Brent holds above $100 as tanker attacks dampen hopes for Hormuz traffic recovery   

Brent holds above $100 as tanker attacks dampen hopes for Hormuz traffic recovery   

Image for OpenAI says working with Samsung on next-generation chips, deepening cooperation

OpenAI says working with Samsung on next-generation chips, deepening cooperation

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ryanair CEO sees 'significant' rise in airfares if oil prices remain high into 2027
Ryanair CEO sees 'significant' rise in airfares if oil prices remain high into 2027
Image for Germany diverted over a third of defence-designated debt, Ifo says
Germany diverted over a third of defence-designated debt, Ifo says
Image for Euro firm ahead of ECB decision; $100 oil dampens activity
Euro firm ahead of ECB decision; $100 oil dampens activity
Image for German military evaluating 30 AI tools for introduction from 2027
German military evaluating 30 AI tools for introduction from 2027
Image for AB Foods' Primark to offer home delivery in Britain
AB Foods' Primark to offer home delivery in Britain
Image for Fever-Tree Drinks' half-year profit rises on favourable weather
Fever-Tree Drinks' half-year profit rises on favourable weather
Image for UK retailer Currys posts strong start to year as World Cup and heatwaves boost sales
UK retailer Currys posts strong start to year as World Cup and heatwaves boost sales
Image for Sweden's Volvo Group plans large-scale battery storage facility
Sweden's Volvo Group plans large-scale battery storage facility
Image for 'Welcome to Foldables': Samsung braces for Apple's foldable iPhone challenge
'Welcome to Foldables': Samsung braces for Apple's foldable iPhone challenge
Image for UK's THG first-half profit more than doubles, warns of Q3 tariff hit
UK's THG first-half profit more than doubles, warns of Q3 tariff hit
Image for Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
Image for UK's John Lewis first-half loss deepens, cautious on outlook
UK's John Lewis first-half loss deepens, cautious on outlook
View All Finance Posts