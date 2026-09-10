Ex-Glencore Oil Chief Alex Beard Denies UK Bribery Charges; Trial Set for 2027
Alex Beard's Plea and Upcoming Trial
Background of the Case
LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Glencore's former head of oil Alex Beard on Thursday pleaded not guilty to two bribery charges relating to the Swiss commodity trader's operations in west Africa.
Court Proceedings
Beard, who had indicated at his first court appearance back in September 2024 that he would plead not guilty, formally denied two counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments at London's Southwark Crown Court.
Trial Schedule
The 59-year-old is due to stand trial next year.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by Sam Tabahriti)