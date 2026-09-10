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Ex-Glencore head of oil pleads not guilty to UK bribery charges ahead of 2027 trial - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ex-Glencore head of oil pleads not guilty to UK bribery charges ahead of 2027 trial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Ex-Glencore Oil Chief Alex Beard Denies UK Bribery Charges; Trial Set for 2027

Alex Beard's Plea and Upcoming Trial

Background of the Case

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Glencore's former head of oil Alex Beard on Thursday pleaded not guilty to two bribery charges relating to the Swiss commodity trader's operations in west Africa.

Court Proceedings

Beard, who had indicated at his first court appearance back in September 2024 that he would plead not guilty, formally denied two counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments at London's Southwark Crown Court.

Trial Schedule

The 59-year-old is due to stand trial next year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Alex Beard formally denied two conspiracy-to-bribe charges during his court appearance today. (gov.uk)
  • The charges stem from alleged corrupt payments between 2007 and 2014 across countries including Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast. (gov.uk)
  • His trial is scheduled to begin on October 4, 2027 and is expected to last up to six months at Southwark Crown Court. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Alex Beard?
Alex Beard is Glencore's former head of oil who faces two bribery charges in the UK.
What are the charges against Alex Beard?
He is charged with two counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments in connection with Glencore's west Africa operations.
Where is the trial for Alex Beard taking place?
The trial will take place at London's Southwark Crown Court.
When is Alex Beard's trial scheduled?
Alex Beard is due to stand trial in 2027.
Did Alex Beard plead guilty to the charges?
No, Alex Beard pleaded not guilty to the bribery charges.

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