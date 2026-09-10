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UK 10-year gilt yield hits new 19-year high - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK 10-year gilt yield hits new 19-year high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Bonds UK economy

UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Surges to 19-Year High Amid Global Bond Selloff

Record Gilt Yields and Market Drivers

Gilt Yield Milestones

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - British 10-year gilt yields touched their highest level in more than 19 years on Thursday as prices extended a selloff on Wednesday when oil prices rose above $100 a barrel for the first time in six weeks, pushing borrowing costs up globally.

The 10-year gilt yield struck 5.295% at 0930 GMT, the highest since August 2007 and up 2 basis points on the day.

Two-year gilt yields rose 2 basis point from Wednesday's close to 4.742%, their highest since November 2023 while 5-year yields hit their highest since September 2023 at 4.828%.

Debt Auctions and Investor Demand

UK Debt Management Office Auction

The rise in yields came as the UK Debt Management Office released the result of an auction of £5 billion ($6.78 billion) of 4.625% May 2030 gilts, which drew a robust £16.2 billion in bids.

The 2030 gilt sold at an average yield of 4.786%, the highest for a gilt in that maturity range since October 2023.

30-Year Gilt Syndication

On Tuesday, benchmark 30-year gilts sold at a syndication with the highest yield since at least 1998.

Global Influences and Market Commentary

Expert Insights

Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at investment provider Wealth Club, said the move higher in gilt yields largely reflected global trends.

Impact of Energy Prices and Global Flows

"Steamy energy prices appear to be the trigger for these latest moves higher in yields, but there's been an underlying structural shift in the global flow of money for some time as some of the world's biggest institutional investors rotate away from (U.S.) Treasuries to seek returns in corporate debt," she said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7377 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • 10‑year gilt yield hit 5.295%, highest since August 2007 (19 years) amid global borrowing cost pressures
  • Robust demand at £5bn auction of May 2030 gilts helped push average yield to 4.786%, highest since October 2023
  • Rising energy prices, quantitative tightening and structural shifts in global flows have elevated gilt yields and term premia

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current yield on UK 10-year gilts?
The UK 10-year gilt yield reached 5.295% on Thursday, marking its highest level since August 2007.
Why are UK gilt yields rising?
UK gilt yields are rising due to a selloff sparked by rising oil prices and broader global trends increasing borrowing costs.
How did the recent UK gilt auction perform?
The Debt Management Office auctioned £5 billion of 2030 gilts, attracting £16.2 billion in bids and selling at an average yield of 4.786%.
What impact do higher gilt yields have?
Higher gilt yields indicate increased borrowing costs for the government and may signal changing investor sentiment in bond markets.

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