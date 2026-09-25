EQT Prepares €1.7 Billion Stake Sale in Spain's Parques Reunidos, per Expansion

Details of EQT's Planned Stake Sale in Parques Reunidos

Background and Stakeholders

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT is preparing to sell its controlling stake in Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos, newspaper Expansion reported on Friday, citing unnamed market sources.

Advisors and Valuation

• The private equity firm has hired JPMorgan to help with the sale of the stake, Expansion said

• According to the sources, the stake is valued at about €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion)

Company Overview

• Parques Reunidos manages dozens of theme parks, zoos and water parks across Europe, including Madrid's Parque Warner

Ownership Structure

• EQT owns 51% of the company, while Corporacion Financiera Alba and Belgian investment fund Groep Brussel Lambert hold stakes of 25% and 23%, respectively

Market Response and Comments

• EQT and Parques Reunidos were not immediately available for comment

($1 = 0.8791 euros)

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Jan Harvey)