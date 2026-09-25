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EQT to sell €1.7 billion stake in Spain's Parques Reunidos, Expansion says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EQT to sell €1.7 billion stake in Spain's Parques Reunidos, Expansion says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Investments private equity Spain Mergers & Acquisitions

EQT Prepares €1.7 Billion Stake Sale in Spain's Parques Reunidos, per Expansion

Details of EQT's Planned Stake Sale in Parques Reunidos

Background and Stakeholders

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT is preparing to sell its controlling stake in Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos, newspaper Expansion reported on Friday, citing unnamed market sources.

Advisors and Valuation

• The private equity firm has hired JPMorgan to help with the sale of the stake, Expansion said

• According to the sources, the stake is valued at about €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion)

Company Overview

• Parques Reunidos manages dozens of theme parks, zoos and water parks across Europe, including Madrid's Parque Warner

Ownership Structure

• EQT owns 51% of the company, while Corporacion Financiera Alba and Belgian investment fund Groep Brussel Lambert hold stakes of 25% and 23%, respectively

Market Response and Comments

• EQT and Parques Reunidos were not immediately available for comment

($1 = 0.8791 euros)

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • EQT controls 51% of Parques Reunidos and has engaged JPMorgan to facilitate the potential sale, aiming to raise about €1.7 billion (~$1.9 billion) (“Expansion” via Reuters)(parquesreunidos.com)
  • Parques Reunidos is a major international leisure-park operator, running over 50 facilities across Europe and Australia—including theme parks, zoos, aquariums, and water parks such as Parque Warner Madrid—drawing millions of visitors annually(parquesreunidos.com)
  • In addition to EQT’s majority stake, Corporacion Financiera Alba holds 25% and Belgian investment fund Groep Brussel Lambert holds 23%, highlighting a widely held ownership structure(cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is selling the stake in Parques Reunidos?
Swedish private equity firm EQT is preparing to sell its controlling stake in Parques Reunidos.
How much is the EQT stake in Parques Reunidos valued at?
The EQT stake is valued at about €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion).
Who else holds significant stakes in Parques Reunidos?
Corporacion Financiera Alba holds 25% and Groep Brussel Lambert holds 23% of Parques Reunidos.
What does Parques Reunidos operate?
Parques Reunidos operates dozens of theme parks, zoos, and water parks across Europe, including Madrid’s Parque Warner.
Who is advising EQT on the sale?
JPMorgan has been hired by EQT to advise on the sale of its stake in Parques Reunidos.

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