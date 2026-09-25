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ArcelorMittal to book $1 billion charge as Russian strikes shutter Ukraine plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ArcelorMittal to book $1 billion charge as Russian strikes shutter Ukraine plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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ArcelorMittal Faces $1B Impairment After Russian Attacks Halt Ukraine Steel Plant

Impact of Russian Missile Strikes on ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

(Refiles to change Reuters instrument code to company's main listing in Amsterdam.)

Impairment Charge and Operational Challenges

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said on Friday it expected to book a non-cash impairment charge of around $1 billion after telling the Ukrainian government it could not restart operations at its ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih subsidiary in a safe and sustainable manner following repeated missile strikes.

Details of the Attacks

Russian strikes on the Kryvyi Rih plant in August and September damaged production facilities, with four attacks over the past five weeks killing five and injuring 17, one of whom remains in a critical condition.

Financial and Strategic Response
  • The $1 billion charge mainly reflects damage to property, the plant and equipment
  • ArcelorMittal has provided more than $700 million in financial support to the unit to ensure continuity of operations since the war started
  • It will focus on preserving infrastructure while discussing the future of the plant with the government, so that options for restarting production remain available when peace returns, the unit's CEO Mauro Longobardo said
Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Impairment reflects damage to property, plant & equipment at Kryvyi Rih caused by four missile strikes in the past five weeks, resulting in 5 deaths and 17 injuries (one critical) (mail.howlingcookie.com).
  • Since the start of the war in February 2022, ArcelorMittal has injected over $700 million into its Kryvyi Rih subsidiary to sustain operations (corporate.arcelormittal.com).
  • The company will preserve infrastructure and negotiate with the Ukrainian government so that production could restart when peace returns (corporate.arcelormittal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is ArcelorMittal booking a $1 billion impairment charge?
ArcelorMittal is booking the charge due to significant damage to its Ukrainian subsidiary, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, caused by repeated Russian missile strikes.
What happened to the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih plant?
The plant was struck multiple times by Russian missiles in August and September, damaging production facilities and resulting in casualties.
How many people were affected by the strikes at the plant?
The missile strikes over five weeks killed five people and injured 17, one of whom remains in critical condition.
How much support has ArcelorMittal provided to its unit since the war began?
ArcelorMittal has provided over $700 million in financial support to its Ukrainian unit since the war started.
What is ArcelorMittal's plan for the Kryvyi Rih plant’s future?
The company is focusing on preserving infrastructure and is in talks with the government, aiming to restart production when it is safe.

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