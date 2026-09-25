Genel Energy Tops DNO With $436 Million Offer for Capricorn Energy
Genel Energy Tops DNO With $436 Million Offer for Capricorn Energy
Genel Energy Raises Bid in Competitive Takeover Battle
Background of the Bidding Contest
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Genel Energy raised its recommended cash offer for Capricorn Energy on Friday, trumping a bid from Norwegian producer DNO ASA in a months-long bidding contest that has seen Capricorn's board switch allegiances twice.
Details of the Latest Offer
Market and Board Reactions
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)