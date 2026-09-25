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Italy regulator closes P&G hair removal device probe after ad commitments - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy regulator closes P&G hair removal device probe after ad commitments

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Regulation Consumer Goods

Italy Closes Antitrust Probe Into P&G Hair Removal Device After Ad Changes

Antitrust Investigation and Resolution Details

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) said on Friday it had closed its investigation into U.S. consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble's claims for a hair removal device, after the company committed to address the regulator's concerns.

Background of the Investigation

The AGCM's opened in February an investigation into the allegedly misleading adverts for the Braun Skin i-Expert pulsed light epilator, considering them exaggerated and not adequately demonstrated.

P&G's Commitments to the Regulator

P&G commited to remove the claim that the device could leave users free of body hair for two years, the watchdog said.

Extended Refund Guarantee

The group also agreed to extend for a further 6 months, until the end of December, its 100-day full purchase-price refund guarantee if the product is returned, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • In February 2026, the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) launched a probe into P&G over allegedly misleading “hair‑free for two years” advertisements for the Braun Skin i‑Expert epilator (en.agcm.it).
  • P&G committed to remove the long‑lasting hair‑free claim and extended its 100‑day full refund guarantee by six months to end‑December (en.agcm.it).
  • As a result of these binding commitments, the AGCM has now closed the investigation as of September 25, 2026.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Italy's antitrust authority investigate P&G's hair removal device?
The AGCM investigated allegedly misleading adverts for the Braun Skin i-Expert epilator, considering claims about the device exaggerated and inadequately demonstrated.
What commitment did P&G make to resolve the regulator's concerns?
P&G committed to remove the claim that users could be hair-free for two years and to extend its 100-day full purchase-price refund guarantee for a further 6 months.
What was the outcome of the antitrust probe into P&G?
The probe was closed after P&G agreed to address the antitrust authority's concerns about the product's advertising.
Which product was central to the Italian regulator's investigation?
The Braun Skin i-Expert pulsed light epilator was the focus of the investigation.
Until when is P&G's extended refund guarantee valid?
The extended refund guarantee is valid until the end of December.

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