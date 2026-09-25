Italy Closes Antitrust Probe Into P&G Hair Removal Device After Ad Changes

Antitrust Investigation and Resolution Details

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) said on Friday it had closed its investigation into U.S. consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble's claims for a hair removal device, after the company committed to address the regulator's concerns.

Background of the Investigation

The AGCM's opened in February an investigation into the allegedly misleading adverts for the Braun Skin i-Expert pulsed light epilator, considering them exaggerated and not adequately demonstrated.

P&G's Commitments to the Regulator

P&G commited to remove the claim that the device could leave users free of body hair for two years, the watchdog said.

Extended Refund Guarantee

The group also agreed to extend for a further 6 months, until the end of December, its 100-day full purchase-price refund guarantee if the product is returned, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Giulia Segreti)