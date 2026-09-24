Macron Denies CIA Warning to France on Potential Russian Drone Attacks
French President Responds to Alleged CIA Intelligence on Russian Threats
PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has not warned Paris of a potential Russian strike across southern Europe that could also hit France, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
Macron's Statement on CIA Intelligence
"I can deny it. The CIA did not inform French services," he said in an interview with French TV channels TF1 and France 2.
Concerns Over Russian Hostile Activities
Still, Macron said Russia is multiplying hostile and criminal acts against European countries, and France could face strikes similar to the failed attack in Leipzig.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Inti Landauro, Leigh Thomas)