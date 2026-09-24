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CIA did not warn France about possible Russian drone attacks, Macron says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CIA did not warn France about possible Russian drone attacks, Macron says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Macron Denies CIA Warning to France on Potential Russian Drone Attacks

French President Responds to Alleged CIA Intelligence on Russian Threats

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has not warned Paris of a potential Russian strike across southern Europe that could also hit France, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron's Statement on CIA Intelligence

"I can deny it. The CIA did not inform French services," he said in an interview with French TV channels TF1 and France 2.

Concerns Over Russian Hostile Activities

Still, Macron said Russia is multiplying hostile and criminal acts against European countries, and France could face strikes similar to the failed attack in Leipzig.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Inti Landauro, Leigh Thomas)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron denied any CIA warning to French services about a Russian drone threat targeting southern Europe, including France.
  • U.S. intelligence reportedly warned Spain, Italy and France of a possible Russian operation using Gerbera drones launched from disguised commercial ships — intended as symbolic and disruptive, not mass destruction.
  • In response to rising Russian hybrid threats—including drone and cyberattacks—Macron has ordered plans to bolster protection of France’s critical infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the CIA warn France about Russian drone attacks?
No, President Emmanuel Macron stated that the CIA did not inform French services about potential Russian strikes.
What did Macron say about Russia's actions in Europe?
Macron said Russia is multiplying hostile and criminal acts against European countries.
Is France at risk of drone attacks similar to those in other European countries?
Macron mentioned that France could face strikes similar to the failed attack in Leipzig.
Which media channels aired Macron's interview?
Macron's interview was aired on French TV channels TF1 and France 2.

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