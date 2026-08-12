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HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Executive Moves Asia insurance

HSBC Global Insurance Head Edward Moncreiffe to Leave Amid Restructuring

Executive Departure and Strategic Changes at HSBC

By Selena Li and Sumeet Chatterjee

Edward Moncreiffe's Departure

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - HSBC's global chief executive for insurance business, Edward Moncreiffe, is set to leave the bank after two decades with the lender, sources said, amid a broader global overhaul and recent asset sales in Asia.

Moncreiffe's departure, which was first reported by Reuters, comes two years after he took over the role at the Asia-focussed lender in 2024.

Reasons for Leaving

He will leave soon for external opportunities, according to two people with direct knowledge of the move. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter has not yet been publicly disclosed.

A Hong Kong-based spokesperson for HSBC declined to comment. Moncreiffe, whose impending departure from HSBC has not been reported previously, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Context of Executive Exits

Moncreiffe's departure would mark the latest in a string of senior executive exits at HSBC since group CEO Georges Elhedery launched a sweeping overhaul after taking the helm in 2024 to cut costs, trim smaller businesses and focus on wealth growth.

Recent high-profile exits include former head of banking for Europe and the Americas Gerry Keefe, who resigned in April and its cash equities trading heads James Grafton and Steve Jobber, who left in February.

The bank's former U.S. banking chief Lisa McGeough departed last September.

Succession and Leadership Transition

HSBC plans to appoint two executives to succeed Moncreiffe, effectively splitting the role, one of the sources said. Moncreiffe will officially leave in September, according to the other source.

Before taking the global insurance role, Moncreiffe spent seven years as CEO of HSBC Life Hong Kong and Macau, overseeing the bank's largest insurance markets.

Broader Strategic Change

Leadership and Experience

BROADER STRATEGIC CHANGE

Since joining the group in 2005, he has held various senior leadership positions spanning life and pensions, distribution, and strategic partnerships across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Restructuring and Divestments

Moncreiffe's departure comes as HSBC continues to navigate broader strategic restructuring across its wealth and personal banking operations, marked by a series of divestments.

The bank just last month agreed to sell its life and health insurance business in Singapore to Germany’s Allianz in a S$2.7 billion ($2.1 billion) deal. It then offloaded its A$36 billion ($25.3 billion) Australian home and personal loan portfolio to private equity firm Blackstone.

Insurance as a Strategic Pillar

Insurance has been a key strategic pillar in the bank's drive to expand fee-generating revenue and boost market share in wealth markets across Asia, particularly in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia.

Market Impact and Financial Performance

HSBC shares fell 4.2% last week on concerns that Beijing's move to tax offshore insurance returns will hit demand in Hong Kong, the bank's biggest market and a primary hub for mainland buyers.

Income from the bank's insurance business grew 20% in the first half of this year from a year ago, exceeding an 18% overall wealth revenue increase.

(Reporting by Selena Li and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Edward Moncreiffe is resigning after nearly two decades at HSBC and two years leading global insurance; his role will be split between two successors.
  • His departure comes amid HSBC’s broad restructuring under CEO Georges Elhedery, which has already seen several senior executives leave and key asset sales—like HSBC’s Singapore insurance unit to Allianz and Australian home loans to Blackstone.
  • HSBC’s insurance income grew 20% in H1 2026, outperforming overall wealth revenues, underlining the importance of the division even as the bank repositions around wealth expansion and cost discipline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Edward Moncreiffe and what role did he have at HSBC?
Edward Moncreiffe is HSBC's global chief executive for insurance business, having led its insurance segment and previously managed HSBC Life Hong Kong and Macau.
Why is Edward Moncreiffe leaving HSBC?
Moncreiffe is set to leave HSBC after two decades during a period of strategic overhaul and a series of executive departures and asset sales at the bank.
What changes has HSBC made recently in its Asia operations?
HSBC has sold its life and health insurance business in Singapore to Allianz and offloaded its Australian home and personal loan portfolio to Blackstone.
How will HSBC fill the position after Moncreiffe's departure?
HSBC plans to appoint two executives to succeed Moncreiffe, effectively splitting the global insurance role.
How is HSBC's insurance business performing?
HSBC’s insurance business grew its income by 20% in the first half of the year, surpassing the 18% growth in overall wealth revenue.

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