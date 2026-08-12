Douglas Core Earnings Lag Behind Analyst Expectations in Q3 2024

Douglas Q3 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Aug 12 (Reuters) - German beauty retailer Douglas reported third-quarter core earnings that missed analyst expectations on Wednesday, citing high price sensitivity among consumers in its key European markets.

Consumer Spending Trends in Key Markets

Douglas' performance is being closely watched for clues on consumer spending in Germany and France, its largest markets, as the European premium beauty market struggles to emerge from a prolonged period of weak consumer sentiment and slowing growth.

Q3 2024 Earnings Results

• Adjusted core earnings fell 19.4% to €127.5 million ($147.0 million) in the April-June quarter, missing a Vara consensus of €131.5 million

Management Commentary and Strategic Adjustments

• “The competition for share of wallet is fierce,” CEO Sander van der Laan said

• He added Douglas was adjusting its pricing strategy and shifting investment focus towards its online platform

Outlook and Future Targets

• The retailer maintained its 2025/2026 outlook after lowering the targets twice in 2026, in June and April

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8672 euros)

(Reporting by Cian Muenster and Kira Britten, Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)