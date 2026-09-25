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Volkswagen recalls 4 million cars, Handelsblatt reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen recalls 4 million cars, Handelsblatt reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Volkswagen to Recall 4 Million Vehicles from Four Brands in Precautionary Move

Major Recall Details and Implications

Overview of the Recall

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German auto group Volkswagen will recall around 4 million vehicles across four brands in the biggest such action since the Dieselgate scandal, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Friday.

Breakdown by Brand

Some 2.16 million VW models and 700,000 Audi models are to be recalled, according to Germany's KBA road traffic authority.

Skoda and Seat Involvement

Handelsblatt reported that the action also included over a million vehicles at Volkswagen's Czech brand Skoda and 200,000 at Spanish brand Seat.

Seat confirmed the number. Skoda had no immediate comment on the report.

Reason for the Recall

In an earlier statement, Volkswagen said customers had been asked to take their vehicles for repair because of the risk of corrosion involving a screw in the steering system. If unchecked, this could compromise the steering's function in the long term.

Precautionary Measures and Customer Impact

The company stressed that the recall was a precautionary measure and said the replacement of the screw would take no longer than an hour.

Financial and Corporate Response

Volkswagen declined to comment on the estimated cost of the recalls.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • This is Volkswagen’s largest recall since the Dieselgate emissions scandal, spanning approximately 4 million cars—2.16 million VW, 700,000 Audi, over 1 million Škoda, and 200,000 Seat models according to Germany’s KBA and reports from Handelsblatt (mousavi.law).
  • The recall addresses a corrosion risk in a steering‑system screw that may eventually impair steering function; Volkswagen emphasized it’s a preventive measure, with the replacement taking no longer than one hour (kbb.com).
  • The cost to Volkswagen remains unspecified. While prior recalls—most notably Dieselgate—have cost tens of billions (over €28 billion) (xinhuanet.com), this newer recall may still carry significant financial impact even though no estimate has been offered.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many vehicles is Volkswagen recalling?
Volkswagen is recalling around 4 million vehicles across four brands, including VW, Audi, Skoda, and Seat.
What is the reason for the Volkswagen recall?
The recall is due to a risk of corrosion involving a screw in the steering system, which could compromise steering function over time.
Which Volkswagen brands are affected by the recall?
The recall affects Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, and Seat vehicles.
How long will the recall repair take?
Replacing the faulty screw in the steering system will take no longer than an hour.
Is the Volkswagen recall related to Dieselgate?
No, this recall is unrelated to Dieselgate and is a precautionary measure for a steering system issue.

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