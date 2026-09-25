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Finance

Germany's lower house of parliament approves fuel tax discount

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance Energy Tax Policy

German Parliament Approves Fuel Tax Discount to Ease Soaring Prices

Parliamentary Approval and Details of the Fuel Tax Discount

By Maria Martinez

Legislative Process and Approval

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany's lower house of parliament approved on Friday the second temporary gasoline tax discount this year, which will cost federal and state governments €2.5 billion ($2.85 billion).

Next Steps in the Upper House

Following approval by the lower house, the upper house of parliament -wherethe states are represented - is expected to also pass the fuel price discount later on Friday. 

Details of the Tax Cut

Scope and Duration

The government will cut taxes on gasoline and diesel by €0.17 ($0.20) per litre from the beginning of October until the end of December to help citizens deal with fuel prices sent soaring by the Iran war. 

Context: Ongoing Middle East Conflict

As the Middle East conflict shows no signs of easing, the German government has been forced to revive relief measures for consumers and companies after temporary moves earlier this year, trying to contain public discontent and the rise of the far-right.

Previous Fuel Tax Discount Measures

April Approval and Impact

Germany approved in April a fuel tax discount for May and June to cushion the impact of higher petrol prices which cost €1.6 billion and, during the two months it was in effect, inflation eased. 

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Christian KraemerEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • The Bundestag’s approval of the second temporary fuel tax cut, effective October 1 to December 31, reflects renewed efforts to ease consumer burden amid elevated fuel prices caused by the Iran war. The measure is expected to cost about €2.5 billion, shared equally between federal and state governments. (Source: onvista/Reuters, Bundesregierung) (onvista.de)
  • Including VAT, the combined reduction amounts to roughly €0.17 per litre, matching the relief in May–June and demonstrating continuity in Germany’s fiscal response to external energy shocks. (Source: Bundesregierung, Reuters) (bundesregierung.de)
  • The temporary tax cut helped soften earlier inflation pressures and is part of a broader strategy including a potential fuel price cap by January 1, 2027, aimed at enhancing market stability and consumer protection. (Source: Bundesregierung, Reuters) (bundesregierung.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Germany's lower house of parliament approved regarding fuel taxes?
Germany's lower house has approved a second temporary gasoline tax discount to help ease the impact of rising fuel prices.
How much will the new fuel tax discount cost German governments?
The latest fuel tax discount will cost federal and state governments €2.5 billion ($2.85 billion).
How long will the fuel tax discount be in effect?
The tax cut will be in effect from the beginning of October until the end of December.
What is the amount of the tax reduction per litre?
Taxes on gasoline and diesel will be reduced by €0.17 ($0.20) per litre.
Why is Germany implementing a new fuel tax discount?
The discount is to help citizens cope with higher fuel prices caused by the ongoing Iran war and global energy market disruptions.

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