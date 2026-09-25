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A supplier can report a profitable sale while waiting weeks for the cash that pays its employees and its own vendors. The buyer, meanwhile, may report stronger cash flow because it has delayed an outgoing payment. Both statements can be true. Payment terms allocate financing pressure across a supply…

A supplier can report a profitable sale while waiting weeks for the cash that pays its employees and its own vendors. The buyer, meanwhile, may report stronger cash flow because it has delayed an outgoing payment. Both statements can be true. Payment terms allocate financing pressure across a supply chain, and their effects can reach far beyond the accounts payable department.

A small manufacturer that ships components every week may need to buy materials and run payroll before a customer settles an invoice. If the agreed payment date moves from 30 to 60 days, the supplier must finance an additional month of work. If payment slips beyond the agreed date, the supplier faces both a timing problem and uncertainty. These are different issues and deserve different remedies.

The cost of waiting is rarely free

The simplest cost is the cash tied up in receivables. A company may bridge it with a credit line, owners' capital or cash that could have been invested elsewhere. But there are operational costs as well: collections staff chase invoices, managers delay purchases, and suppliers may turn away new orders if they cannot fund the materials needed to fulfil them.

The UK Office of the Small Business Commissioner's research estimates that late payment affects more than 1.5 million UK businesses a year and that businesses are owed around £26 billion in overdue payments at a given time. Those figures are estimates for the UK, with defined research assumptions; they should not be treated as worldwide totals. They nevertheless show why payment performance is a business issue rather than merely a matter of invoice administration.

The buyer may pay an indirect price too. A stressed supplier might require a higher price, ask for an advance, reduce capacity or struggle to maintain service during a demand spike. The cheapest apparent procurement terms can therefore carry hidden continuity costs. No single invoice proves this effect, but repeated payment volatility can influence which customers suppliers choose to prioritise.

Separate long terms from late payment

A 60-day term paid reliably is not identical to a 30-day term paid 20 days late. In the first case, a supplier can plan around a known schedule, subject to its financing capacity. In the second, the timing is uncertain and the business may incur extra collection and borrowing costs. Both can put pressure on smaller firms, but a policy aimed only at overdue invoices will miss the impact of long contracted terms.

The UK government's consultation on poor payment practices explicitly distinguishes late payments, long payment terms, disputed invoices and construction retentions. Its government response indicates an intention to legislate when parliamentary time allows; proposed changes should not be described as already in force. For companies operating across borders, applicable law and the contract itself remain decisive.

Disputes complicate the picture. A buyer may have a legitimate quality complaint, an inaccurate purchase order or a mismatch in tax information. A poorly designed process can nevertheless leave the whole invoice unpaid while only a small portion is contested. Separating undisputed amounts and resolving exceptions quickly can preserve fairness without asking the buyer to abandon controls.

Financing is part of the supplier relationship

Trade credit is a form of financing: the supplier effectively funds the buyer for the agreed period. Large buyers may have cheaper access to capital than their smaller vendors. Extending terms can shift financing to the party least able to bear it. That does not make every extended term improper, but it should make procurement and treasury teams evaluate the full supply-chain effect rather than treating days payable outstanding as a goal in isolation.

Access to alternatives varies. The OECD's SME financing scoreboard tracks differences in financing conditions across economies. The European Central Bank's survey of euro-area enterprises provides a separate view of firms' financing needs and constraints. Those sources are useful context, but neither tells a buyer what a particular supplier pays to finance a particular invoice. Direct discussion and contract-level evidence are still needed.

Early-payment discounts and supply-chain finance can help under appropriate terms. Yet a supplier should compare the discount or fee with its own borrowing cost and assess whether participation is genuinely optional. A buyer should disclose the process clearly, prevent a financing programme from masking a unilateral extension of payment terms and consider what happens if the financing provider changes its appetite.

Treat payment as a measurable process

A company may report average payment days and still have a subgroup of suppliers paid much later. Aggregates can hide small suppliers, disputes and recurring approval bottlenecks. The useful management view combines the proportion paid on time, the distribution of actual days to pay, invoice rejection rates, average time to resolve disputes and the share of invoices without a valid purchase order.

The European Commission's EU Payment Observatory examines payment behaviour and its effects across the region. For an individual buyer, that wider evidence is a prompt to inspect its own transaction records. Data should be segmented by supplier size, geography and type of spend, with attention to whether agreed terms have changed. Payment reliability is a process that can be measured and managed, not a vague statement about corporate values.

Information quality is often the immediate operational challenge. If invoices arrive without order references, if goods receipts are recorded late or if approval authorities are unclear, accounts payable cannot consistently meet a stated target. Improving the upstream process may do more for actual payment timing than repeatedly asking the finance team to work faster at month end.

Working capital has two sides

An increase in payables can improve a buyer's cash position in the short term, but finance leaders should be careful about calling it a durable efficiency gain if it depends on a weaker supplier absorbing more cost. Better working-capital management can come from accurate forecasting, sensible stock levels and faster exception handling rather than from simply increasing the time before suppliers are paid.

Financial reporting also needs to reflect material financing structures. IFRS 7 addresses disclosures about financial instruments, while related supplier-finance disclosures sit in IFRS accounting requirements. The accounting treatment depends on the arrangement and applicable reporting framework. The broader management point is simpler: treasury and procurement should know whether an apparent change in cash conversion reflects operating improvement, changed payment terms or a financing programme.

A supplier can use the same discipline on the receivables side. Before accepting a large order, it should model the cash needed from production through collection, including tax, shipping and potential disputes. It should understand concentration risk: a single late-paying customer may have more effect than many smaller ones. Negotiating staged milestones or deposits can be more effective than quoting a higher price and hoping the extra margin covers uncertain cash timing.

What boards should ask

Directors do not need to review every invoice, but they can require a clear account of payment practice. Are small suppliers paid at the same speed as larger ones? How much of reported cash improvement comes from longer supplier terms? Are disputes resolved promptly, and are undisputed amounts released? Have procurement savings been assessed alongside supplier failure risk? Do finance metrics reward teams for decisions that make the supply base less reliable?

The answers will differ by industry, geography and bargaining structure. Some suppliers prefer a higher price and longer term; others need quick settlement to fund growth. A good policy allows justified exceptions without allowing opaque delays to become normal. Payment terms should be negotiated transparently, monitored consistently and revisited when conditions change.

Contract design can reduce preventable friction

Payment starts long before an invoice is issued. If a buyer's contract leaves delivery acceptance, documentation or dispute procedures ambiguous, the supplier may discover only after completing the work that the invoice cannot enter the payment workflow. A clear contract specifies the event that triggers invoicing, the information required, the approval owner and a route for resolving disagreements within a defined period.

Milestone payments can be appropriate where work takes months or requires material expenditure before delivery. A deposit may help a small supplier commit capacity, but buyers should assess delivery and counterparty risk as well. Other contracts may be better served by payment on completed units or regular progress certificates. There is no universal term; a sound term allocates risk in a way both sides can understand and fund.

The same care applies to changes during a relationship. Extending a term at renewal can have a larger effect than an apparent discount, particularly for a supplier with substantial payroll or inventory. The buyer should know whether the concession is a genuine negotiated trade-off and whether it will still have enough capable suppliers when demand rises.

Why averages can mislead management

Suppose a buyer pays nine large vendors on day 30 and one small specialist on day 90. A value-weighted average may appear strong because the specialist's invoices are small. Yet the late payment may threaten a component on which an entire production process depends. A reliable dashboard therefore needs to show supplier counts and the distribution of days to pay as well as monetary averages.

A useful review identifies the stages at which invoices become stuck: missing orders, receiving delays, coding errors, disputed quantities, approvals and final payment runs. Some delays are genuine controls that protect against error or fraud. Others come from avoidable re-entry of information or unclear ownership. The objective is to simplify preventable delay without weakening the checks that keep both parties' records accurate.

Boards can ask for trends in invoices past due and in the tail of very late payments, not only the mean. They can also ask what percentage of disputed invoices were settled in the agreed period and whether suppliers were told what was missing. An improvement claim should be assessed against these more granular measures and against any change in the mix of suppliers.

Liquidity should not disappear from either side

Faster payment is not a command to exhaust the buyer's cash reserve. A buyer with seasonal revenue needs a forecast that reflects payroll, taxes, debt service and essential inventory. Payment policy belongs in that forecast so finance can identify when a promised term might become difficult to meet. Discovering a gap before the invoice falls due creates more options than asking suppliers to wait after a silent missed date.

Suppliers need their own early warning measures. A rising proportion of receivables from one customer, repeated disputes or increasing time between acceptance and payment can signal concentration risk. That information should influence order commitments and credit limits. Bank finance, invoice finance and early-payment options may bridge timing gaps, but their fees and recourse terms must be examined case by case.

The financial outcome is strongest when both sides exchange accurate information. A buyer that announces an unavoidable delay early gives a supplier time to adjust. A supplier that invoices promptly with complete supporting documents reduces the chance of rejection. Neither action excuses chronic late payment; both make a functioning relationship easier to maintain.

A more complete view of resilience

Supplier resilience is often discussed in terms of geography, inventory and alternative sourcing. Cash belongs in that discussion. A business cannot build reliable delivery on contracts that it repeatedly pays late or on terms its essential vendors cannot sustain. Conversely, paying early without sound controls or a clear commercial purpose can waste the buyer's own liquidity.

The practical objective is a predictable, fair payment system that fits the economics of both sides. When buyers measure the true timing of payments and the causes of delay, they can improve working capital while reducing avoidable fragility across the chain.

References

UK Office of the Small Business Commissioner, Late Payments Research

UK Department for Business and Trade, Late Payments Consultation Outcome

OECD, Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs Scoreboard 2025

ECB, Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises Second Quarter 2025

European Commission, EU Payment Observatory Annual Report 2025

IFRS, IFRS 7 Financial Instruments Disclosures

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