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Finance

Eaton to acquire Italy's grid equipment maker COL Group for €810 million to expand in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Eaton to Acquire Italy's COL Group for €810 Million to Boost European Operations

Key Details of Eaton's Acquisition of COL Group

Acquisition Overview

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Power management company Eaton said on Friday it had agreed to acquire Italy-based COL Group from investment management firm Oaktree Capital Management for an enterprise value of €810 million ($923.16 million).

Strategic Expansion in Europe

• Eaton said the deal with Oaktree's Power Opportunities strategy would expand its power distribution and manufacturing capacity in Europe amid growing demand from data centers and utilities.

About COL Group

Company Profile and Operations

• COL Group, which has about 400 employees and facilities in Turin, Milan, Bergamo and Catania, forecasts 2027 sales of €250 million.

Products and Solutions

• The company develops medium-voltage electrical distribution solutions, including switchgears, grid automation technologies and modular power systems.

Deal Timeline and Financial Outlook

Expected Closing and Financial Projections

• The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

• The Dublin, Ireland-based Eaton expects 2026 adjusted profit between $13.4 and $13.6 per share.

($1 = 0.8774 euros)

(Reporting by Megavarshini G. Somasundaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Eaton’s purchase of COL Group expands its medium‑voltage and grid automation capability across Italy—Turin, Milan, Bergamo, Catania—supporting its growth ambitions in Europe in fast‑growing infrastructure segments (source: Reuters; COL Group site)
  • The acquisition aligns with Eaton’s strategic push into data center and utility markets amid soaring electricity demand—from both sectors—requiring flexible, high‑quality grid solutions (source: Reuters; Eaton forecasts and data center demand trends)
  • COL Group forecasts €250 million in 2027 sales and with about 450 employees, offers Eaton a solid revenue and regional base; the deal is expected to close Q1 2027 and complements Eaton’s recent acquisitions and robust organic growth in its Electrical Global segment (source: Reuters; COL Group; Eaton Q2 2026 results)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring COL Group?
Power management company Eaton is acquiring Italy-based COL Group from Oaktree Capital Management.
What is the value of the Eaton-COL Group deal?
The acquisition is valued at €810 million, or approximately $923.16 million.
Why is Eaton acquiring COL Group?
Eaton aims to expand its power distribution and manufacturing capacity in Europe amid growing demand from data centers and utilities.
When is the Eaton-COL Group deal expected to close?
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
What does COL Group specialize in?
COL Group develops medium-voltage electrical distribution solutions, such as switchgears, grid automation technologies, and modular power systems.

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