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BoE's Bailey says high energy prices make it harder to leave rates on hold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BoE's Bailey says high energy prices make it harder to leave rates on hold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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BoE Governor: High Energy Prices Complicate Interest Rate Decisions

Impact of Energy Prices on Bank of England Policy

Governor Andrew Bailey's Statement

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that persistently high energy prices would make it harder for the central bank to leave interest rates on hold.

Challenges in Maintaining Current Interest Rates

"We haven't increased Bank Rate. It's going to get harder to maintain that stance the longer we have high energy prices," Bailey told the Monetary Economics Conference hosted by the University of Oxford.

Inflation Expectations and Policy Response

Bailey added that the BoE could not afford to wait for the full evidence on how high energy prices were feeding into inflation expectations, although he described the evidence so far as "quite subdued".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Bailey signaled that sustained elevated energy costs are putting pressure on the Bank of England to reconsider its interest rates-hold posture.
  • He emphasized the need to act before second-round inflation effects—such as shifts in inflation expectations or wage-setting—become evident, despite current signs being ‘quite subdued’.
  • Context from Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli reinforces that prolonged high energy prices raise the risk of indirect inflation effects, suggesting that policy tightening is increasingly likely if such price pressures persist.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do high energy prices affect the Bank of England's interest rate decisions?
High energy prices increase inflation pressures, making it more difficult for the Bank of England to justify keeping interest rates on hold.
What did Andrew Bailey say about current inflation expectations?
Andrew Bailey stated that while it is important to monitor inflation, current evidence suggests inflation expectations remain subdued.
Is the Bank of England planning to raise interest rates soon?
Bailey indicated that maintaining the current interest rate stance is becoming harder with persistently high energy prices, but no immediate rate change has been announced.
Should the BoE wait for full evidence before adjusting rates?
Bailey emphasized that the Bank of England cannot afford to wait for complete evidence on the impact of high energy prices before considering rate adjustments.

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