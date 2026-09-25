BoE Governor: High Energy Prices Complicate Interest Rate Decisions

Impact of Energy Prices on Bank of England Policy

Governor Andrew Bailey's Statement

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday that persistently high energy prices would make it harder for the central bank to leave interest rates on hold.

Challenges in Maintaining Current Interest Rates

"We haven't increased Bank Rate. It's going to get harder to maintain that stance the longer we have high energy prices," Bailey told the Monetary Economics Conference hosted by the University of Oxford.

Inflation Expectations and Policy Response

Bailey added that the BoE could not afford to wait for the full evidence on how high energy prices were feeding into inflation expectations, although he described the evidence so far as "quite subdued".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)