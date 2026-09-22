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Volkswagen China chief expects China's passenger car market to decline by 20% in 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen China chief expects China's passenger car market to decline by 20% in 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Volkswagen Expects 20% Decline in China’s Passenger Car Market by 2026

Volkswagen's Outlook and Market Challenges in China

Executive Statement on Market Decline

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's passenger car market is expected to decline by about 20% in 2026, Volkswagen's top executive in China Ralf Brandstaetter said on Tuesday.

Factors Impacting Volkswagen in China

Market Crisis and Profit Margins

His comments come as the German auto giant battles a deepening crisis in its largest market weighed down by falling deliveries and slimmer profit margins.

Comparison to COVID-19 Pandemic

The current contraction in the market in China was equivalent to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brandstaetter told an industry summit.

Sales Trends and Export Performance

Domestic Sales Decline

Sales of China's domestic car market fell for the eleventh month in a row in August, though the country's car exports stayed robust the same month.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A China industry body now forecasts a roughly 14 % drop in 2026, down from flat expectations earlier — though some analysts see a steeper ~20 % slump (investing.com).
  • Volkswagen faces one of its biggest delivery declines since 2022, with China’s market contraction (~20 %) heavily impacting global performance (investing.com).
  • Exports are offsetting weak domestic demand — in mid‑2026, China’s passenger car exports rose sharply (e.g. 88 % in July), even as domestic sales slumped (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are causing the decline in the Chinese car market?
The decline is attributed to falling deliveries, slimmer profit margins, and a contraction equivalent to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How are car sales in China performing recently?
China's domestic car market sales fell for the eleventh consecutive month in August.
Is there any segment of the Chinese car market showing strength?
Yes, car exports from China remained robust in August despite falling domestic sales.
Who made the statement about the market decline?
Ralf Brandstaetter, Volkswagen's top executive in China, made the forecast at an industry summit.

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