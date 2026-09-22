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Finance

Swiss trade surplus nearly doubles in second quarter as exports boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Swiss Trade Surplus Doubles in Q2 2026 on Export Boom, SNB Reports

Swiss National Bank Reveals Significant Growth in Trade Surplus

ZURICH, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland's trade surplus nearly doubled to 23.7 billion Swiss francs ($28.86 billion) during the second quarter of 2026, the Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday, as the country sold more goods abroad.

Balance of Payments and Goods Trade

The balance of payments widened from 13.8 billion francs a year earlier, due mainly to a increase in goods trade, the SNB said, although it noted the comparable surplus was relatively low for the same period in 2025.

Goods and Services Breakdown

Switzerland recorded a goods trading surplus of nearly 30 billion francs during the quarter, and a deficit of 4.4 billion francs for services.

Current Account and Economic Recovery

The overall current account surplus was the widest since the first quarter of 2025, and reflected the recovery of Switzerland's export-orientated economy, which was shaken last year by higher tariffs imposed by the United States.

Export Growth and Government Forecast

Swiss exports increased by 5.5% in the second quarter, leading to the government last week upgrading its forecast for economic growth this year.

Transit Trade and Gold Trading Deficit

There was also an increased in the transit trade - where companies buy goods and services abroad and resell them directly to another country without the goods ever passing through Switzerland.

The deficit on gold trading was also smaller than a year earlier, the SNB said.

Exchange Rate and Reporting

($1 = 0.8211 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Trade surplus surged from CHF 13.8 bn in Q2 2025 to CHF 23.7 bn in Q2 2026, driven by a near CHF 30 bn goods surplus and a CHF 4.4 bn services deficit.
  • Exports climbed ~5.5% (goods exports up notably), and measured seasonally, exports jumped ~8.8%—reaching CHF 73.2 bn, the third-highest ever recorded.
  • Economic growth forecasts have been upgraded, with GDP rising 1.5% q‑o‑q in Q2 and annual growth expectations revised up to 1.7% for 2026, supported by export momentum and a weaker franc.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Switzerland's trade surplus increase in the second quarter of 2026?
Switzerland's trade surplus nearly doubled to 23.7 billion Swiss francs in the second quarter of 2026.
What main factor drove the increase in Switzerland’s trade surplus?
The increase was primarily due to a significant rise in goods trade exports.
How did Switzerland's balance of payments change compared to last year?
The balance of payments widened from 13.8 billion francs a year earlier, mostly due to higher exports.
What was the deficit on services for Switzerland in Q2 2026?
Switzerland recorded a services deficit of 4.4 billion francs during the second quarter of 2026.
Did transit trade activities affect Switzerland’s trade surplus?
Yes, there was an increase in transit trade, where goods and services are bought and resold abroad without passing through Switzerland.

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