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Ineos to mothball three chemical plants as high energy costs hit production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ineos to mothball three chemical plants as high energy costs hit production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy European Economy

Ineos Halts Operations at Three UK Chemical Plants Due to Soaring Energy Prices

Impact of Energy Prices on Ineos and the European Chemical Industry

Background and Announcement

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos said on Tuesday it was suspending operations at three chemical plants in Hull, UK, blaming high European gas prices that have made production too expensive.

Global Competition and Energy Crisis

European manufacturers have struggled to compete with U.S. and Chinese rivals since the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and compounded by the Middle East war, leaving energy-intensive industries with far higher fuel and power costs than competitors in the United States and China.

Employment and Product Impact

The three plants employ almost 4,000 people and makes chemicals used in medicines, clothing, cosmetics, detergents, building materials and explosives, the company said.

Statements from Ineos Leadership

Chairman Jim Ratcliffe's Comments

"The European regulators need to wake up to the fact that the combination of high energy costs and the additional burden of unsustainable carbon taxes are destroying our European manufacturing base," chairman Ratcliffe said in a statement.

Comparative Gas Prices

"With gas prices now 12 times the level in the US and 8 times that of China, we just cannot compete," Ratcliffe added.

Market Data and Analysis

British gas prices on a front-month contract basis are currently trading at around $23.51 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), compared with $2.84/MMBtu for benchmark US gas at the Henry Hub, according to data from LSEG and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Benglauru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Ineos suspends operations at three Hull plants, risking thousands of jobs due to uncompetitive energy costs.
  • European gas prices (~$23.5/MMBtu) vastly exceed U.S. Henry Hub (~$2.8–2.84/MMBtu), hurting energy‑intensive chemical production.
  • Ratcliffe warns that high energy costs and carbon taxes are eroding Europe’s chemical industry, urging urgent policy reform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ineos suspending operations at its Hull chemical plants?
Ineos is suspending operations due to high energy costs in Europe, making production uncompetitive compared to the US and China.
How many jobs are affected by the Ineos plant closures in Hull?
The three chemical plants employ almost 4,000 people who are affected by the suspension of operations.
What chemicals do the affected Ineos plants produce?
The plants manufacture chemicals used in medicines, clothing, cosmetics, detergents, building materials, and explosives.
What has caused high energy prices in Europe?
Energy prices surged due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East war, leading to high costs for European manufacturers.
How do European gas prices compare to US and Chinese prices?
British gas prices are around $23.51/MMBtu, significantly higher than the US at $2.84/MMBtu and China, making European production less competitive.

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