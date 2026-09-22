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Exclusive-DeepSeek to brief UN Security Council on AI this week, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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DeepSeek and Global Leaders to Brief UN Security Council on AI and Security Risks

UN Security Council to Address AI and International Security

By Laurie Chen

Chinese AI Firms Join Global Briefing

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chinese AI startup DeepSeek will be among the companies briefing the United Nations Security Council this week on the risks posed by artificial intelligence, two sources familiar with the matter said, as world leaders gather in New York for the annual UN General Assembly.

The 15-member Security Council is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss AI and international security, weeks after several AI industry leaders called for a coordinated slowdown of the development of the increasingly powerful AI systems, warning that they could soon improve on their own and slip beyond human control.

Industry Leaders and Global Participation

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman plans to brief the meeting, where diplomats also expect participation from senior representatives of Anthropic, Reuters reported last week.

DeepSeek and other Chinese AI firms including Moonshot have been invited to make statements, one of the sources said.

Attendance and Company Responses

DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng does not plan to attend, the source said, cautioning that plans remain fluid and could change at the last minute.

DeepSeek and Moonshot did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Previous UN Security Council Discussions on AI

The ⁠UN Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, met for the first time on the risks of artificial intelligence in 2023. At the time, China warned the technology should not become a "runaway horse" and the US warned against its use ​to censor or ⁠repress people.

Global Leaders' Perspectives on AI Risks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned world leaders last week that rapidly advancing AI poses risks that cannot be ignored, putting him at odds with US President Donald Trump, who has argued existing safeguards are sufficient and China would benefit from the doubt being cast on AI development.

Chinese state media have dismissed calls for a slowdown in AI development as stemming from a "Cold War playbook," aimed at preserving Washington's dominance in cutting-edge technology and excluding Beijing from the global AI governance system.

China's Position on AI Safety and Risks

Unlike leaders of US frontier labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic, the heads of China's leading model developers have rarely publicly articulated the possibility that increasingly capable AI systems themselves could deceive humans, evade control or cause catastrophic harm.

They have also remained largely silent on those risks since the debate intensified in the US this month.

US-China Dialogue on AI Safety

Senior US and Chinese officials agreed to hold further talks on AI safety, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday, after meeting ahead of Trump's ​scheduled talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping later this week in Washington.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Kim Coghill)

Key Takeaways

  • DeepSeek to participate in UN Security Council AI briefing amid global AI risk debate, alongside OpenAI and Moonshot sources confirm.
  • DeepSeek models are noted for low-cost, high-performance capabilities and are under U.S. scrutiny but not yet blacklisted (apnews.com).
  • UN Security Council’s focus on AI reflects escalating international concern, with China advocating inclusive governance and capacity building (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the UN Security Council meeting on AI?
The meeting aims to discuss the risks posed by artificial intelligence and its impact on international security.
Which Chinese companies are briefing the Security Council?
Chinese AI startups DeepSeek and Moonshot have been invited to make statements at the briefing.
Who is representing US AI companies at the briefing?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and senior representatives from Anthropic plan to attend the meeting.
What concerns have been raised about AI development?
AI industry leaders warn that powerful AI systems could advance beyond human control and pose global security risks.
Have US and Chinese officials agreed on further talks about AI?
Yes, senior US and Chinese officials have agreed to hold further talks on AI safety.

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