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Vertical Aerospace taps Near Earth for autonomous aircraft tech - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vertical Aerospace taps Near Earth for autonomous aircraft tech

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Vertical Aerospace and Near Earth Partner on Autonomous Tech for Valo Aircraft

Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Flight Capabilities

Overview of the Collaboration

July 16 (Reuters) - Vertical Aerospace said on Thursday it will partner with Near Earth Autonomy to equip its Valo aircraft with autonomous flight capability, as the British electric aviation company expands into uncrewed defense and commercial operations.

Integration with Advanced Avionics

The companies said Near Earth's autonomous flight technology will be integrated with Honeywell Aerospace's Anthem avionics system, already slated for the Valo aircraft.

Industry Trends in Aerospace Startups

Aerospace startups are increasingly turning to specialist suppliers for technologies such as avionics and autonomous flight systems to cut development costs and speed up certification.

Details on Valo Aircraft and Near Earth Autonomy

Valo Aircraft Variants

Vertical is developing Valo in both all-electric tiltrotor and hybrid-electric variants.

Near Earth's Experience in Autonomous Systems

Near Earth, founded in 2012, has developed autonomous flight systems for programs involving the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Honeywell.

Market Implications and Industry Context

Defense Technology and EVTOL Developers

EVTOL developers are tapping into the boom in defense technology as they look beyond urban air taxis, a market where lengthy certification processes, infrastructure gaps and funding constraints have slowed commercialization.

Vertical's Strategic Focus

"Defense is an increasingly important strategic market for Vertical, and this partnership moves us from ambition to capability," Vertical CEO Stuart Simpson said.

Competitive Landscape

Rivals including Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation have also emphasized defense or dual-use programs.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Vertical Aerospace is integrating Near Earth Autonomy’s autonomous flight technology into the Valo aircraft, in addition to the previously planned Honeywell Anthem avionics system.
  • This move signals Vertical’s push into uncrewed defense and commercial use cases, tapping defense-linked tech suppliers to accelerate development and certification.
  • Near Earth Autonomy, founded in 2012, brings experience in autonomous systems for the U.S. military and aerospace sector, reinforcing Valo’s readiness for dual‑use applications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Vertical Aerospace's new partnership about?
Vertical Aerospace is partnering with Near Earth Autonomy to integrate autonomous flight capability into its Valo aircraft for defense and commercial use.
Which technology will be used in Valo's autonomous systems?
Near Earth Autonomy's technology will be integrated with Honeywell Aerospace's Anthem avionics system on the Valo aircraft.
What markets is Vertical Aerospace targeting with this move?
Vertical Aerospace is expanding from urban air taxis into uncrewed defense and commercial operations.
Who are the rivals mentioned in the autonomous aviation sector?
Rivals such as Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation are also focusing on defense and dual-use autonomous aircraft programs.
Why are aerospace startups adopting specialist technologies?
Aerospace startups are adopting specialist technologies to reduce development costs and accelerate certification processes.

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