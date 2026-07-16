Vertical Aerospace and Near Earth Partner on Autonomous Tech for Valo Aircraft

Strategic Partnership to Advance Autonomous Flight Capabilities

Overview of the Collaboration

July 16 (Reuters) - Vertical Aerospace said on Thursday it will partner with Near Earth Autonomy to equip its Valo aircraft with autonomous flight capability, as the British electric aviation company expands into uncrewed defense and commercial operations.

Integration with Advanced Avionics

The companies said Near Earth's autonomous flight technology will be integrated with Honeywell Aerospace's Anthem avionics system, already slated for the Valo aircraft.

Industry Trends in Aerospace Startups

Aerospace startups are increasingly turning to specialist suppliers for technologies such as avionics and autonomous flight systems to cut development costs and speed up certification.

Details on Valo Aircraft and Near Earth Autonomy

Valo Aircraft Variants

Vertical is developing Valo in both all-electric tiltrotor and hybrid-electric variants.

Near Earth's Experience in Autonomous Systems

Near Earth, founded in 2012, has developed autonomous flight systems for programs involving the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Honeywell.

Market Implications and Industry Context

Defense Technology and EVTOL Developers

EVTOL developers are tapping into the boom in defense technology as they look beyond urban air taxis, a market where lengthy certification processes, infrastructure gaps and funding constraints have slowed commercialization.

Vertical's Strategic Focus

"Defense is an increasingly important strategic market for Vertical, and this partnership moves us from ambition to capability," Vertical CEO Stuart Simpson said.

Competitive Landscape

Rivals including Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation have also emphasized defense or dual-use programs.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)