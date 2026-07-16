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Top EU court backs antitrust regulators' powers to seize employee emails - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Top EU court backs antitrust regulators' powers to seize employee emails

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Markets European Union

EU Court Upholds Antitrust Regulators’ Right to Seize Employee Emails in Raids

EU Antitrust Dawn Raids and the Seizure of Employee Emails

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Case

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday endorsed antitrust regulators' powers to seize employee emails during dawn raids, saying that they are justified in order to preserve competition.

The case underscores a fight between an increasing number of companies that complain about regulatory overreach during EU antitrust investigations and enforcers looking to investigate anti-competitive practices, with dawn raids an important tool to unearth potentially incriminating data.

Details of the CJEU Ruling

The ruling by the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) concerned dawn raids carried out by the Portuguese competition regulator at some companies where they seized emails exchanged by employees and managers.

Legal Challenge and Arguments

The companies subsequently challenged the legality of those seizures before a Portuguese court, arguing that the seizure of business emails on the basis of a warrant issued by the public prosecutor and without prior authorisation by a court infringed on their EU fundamental rights.

The Portuguese court then sought guidance from the CJEU.

CJEU’s Decision and Reasoning

"EU law does not preclude the seizure, without prior authorisation issued by a court, of business emails exchanged between the employees and managers of undertakings subject to an investigation," the CJEU said.

Judges said any impact on privacy and civil rights was outweighed by the general interest of preserving undistorted competition, adding that such seizures are in general subject to procedural safeguards.

Next Steps and Case References

The Portuguese court will now rule on the merits of the case based on the CJEU judgement.

The cases are C-258/23 Imagens Médicas Integradas, C-259/23 Synlabhealth II and C-260/23 SIBS Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais and Others.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • EU law (Articles 7 and 8 of the Charter) allows seizure of employee business emails without prior court authorisation in dawn‑raid antitrust investigations, if safeguards exist (cuatrecasas.com)
  • Advocate General Medina’s opinion (October 23, 2025) supported the permissibility of such seizures, emphasising the need for procedural safeguards and ex‑post judicial review (curia.europa.eu)
  • The seizure must be limited to emails related to the competition investigation; any invasion of privacy is permissible only if balanced by the general interest in preserving competition enforcement (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU court decide about antitrust regulators seizing employee emails?
The EU's top court ruled that antitrust regulators can seize employee emails during investigations to preserve competition, even without prior court authorization.
Why are dawn raids important in EU antitrust investigations?
Dawn raids are crucial for collecting potentially incriminating data and uncovering anti-competitive practices within companies.
Did the court address privacy concerns regarding email seizures?
Yes, the court said that while there is some impact on privacy, it is outweighed by the public interest in undistorted competition.
Which cases were referenced in this EU court ruling?
The cases referenced are C-258/23 Imagens Médicas Integradas, C-259/23 Synlabhealth II, and C-260/23 SIBS Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais and Others.
What happens next following the EU court's decision?
The Portuguese court will rule on the merits of the case using the guidance provided by the CJEU ruling.

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