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Britain's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions; Rotork lifts FTSE 250 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions; Rotork lifts FTSE 250

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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FTSE 100 Slides as Middle East Conflict Grows; Rotork Soars on ABB Deal

By Tharuniyaa Lakshmi

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran dampened risk appetite, while weakness in technology stocks added to the pressure on the index.

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Performance

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2% to 10,492.99 points by 1038 GMT.

Geopolitical Tensions Impact

• Iran said that the Strait of Hormuz was an inviolable "red line", warning that if U.S. President Donald Trump carried out his threat to attack Iran's infrastructure, it would strike all infrastructure across the Gulf region.

Sector Movements

Technology Stocks Lead Losses

• Technology stocks led losses, with data and technology firm Experian falling 2.3% after reporting in-line first-quarter results and maintaining its annual outlook, while peer Relx was down 1%.

Rotork Surges on ABB Takeover

• While the FTSE 100 remained under pressure, the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.3%, helped by a 66.8% jump in Rotork after Swiss engineering group ABB announced a $5.5 billion takeover of the British automation company.

Economic Backdrop

• Meanwhile, Britain's economy eked out minimal growth in May as the services industry expanded but other sectors shrank, suggesting fragile confidence among businesses against the backdrop of the Iran war and a change of prime minister at home.

Analyst Commentary

• "The UK might have delivered the fastest growth in the G7 at the start of the year, but it's a low bar. And the UK's high levels of debt make it particularly vulnerable to further inflation shocks which may result from continued conflict in the Middle East," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

Other Notable Stock Moves

Ocado Drops to 13-Year Low

• Among other stocks, Ocado tumbled 18.8% to a 13-year low after the British online grocery and technology group failed to show tangible progress in talks to secure new U.S. partners to boost its business to effectively compete with rapid delivery firms.

Frasers Group Declines

• Frasers Group fell 5.4% after the British retailer declined to provide fiscal 2027 outlook.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 edged down 0.2% to 10,492.99, pressured by Middle East tensions and weaker tech stocks including Experian (-2.3%) and Relx (-1%).
  • FTSE 250 gained 0.3%, led by Rotork’s dramatic 66.8% rally after ABB’s record‑breaking $5.5 billion takeover announcement.
  • UK GDP grew only 0.1% in May—services expanded 0.3%, but industrial production fell 0.5% and construction dropped 0.8%, underscoring fragile business confidence.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 fall on July 16?
The FTSE 100 dropped due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran and declines in technology stocks.
What caused Rotork's share price to surge?
Rotork shares jumped 66.8% after ABB announced a $5.5 billion takeover of the British automation company.
How did technology stocks perform in the FTSE 100?
Technology stocks led losses, with Experian falling 2.3% and Relx down 1% after company updates.
How did Ocado perform in the market?
Ocado shares tumbled 18.8% to a 13-year low due to a lack of progress in securing new U.S. partners.
What broader impact did the Middle East tensions have on UK markets?
The tensions decreased risk appetite, pressured markets, and raised concerns over inflation and economic growth.

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