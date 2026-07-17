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France, Germany expand defence partnership as Europe seeks more military autonomy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France, Germany expand defence partnership as Europe seeks more military autonomy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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France and Germany Boost Defence Cooperation to Strengthen European Autonomy

Deepening Defence Ties and Addressing Economic Challenges

By Andreas Rinke and Florence Loeve

BRUEHL, Germany, July 17 (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and France pledged on Friday to deepen defence cooperation and counter intense economic competition from China, which they said was exerting drastic pressure on Europe through overcapacity and an undervalued currency.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron met as part of a regular series of joint cabinet meetings, looking to get past tensions over the collapse of a much-touted joint fighter jet project earlier this year.

Safeguarding European Security and Defence

"We are doing what is necessary to safeguard our freedom, our security and our collective defence," Merz told a joint press conference at which the two outlined a list of objectives including missile defence and long-range strike systems.

Responding to Economic Pressure from China

Both leaders took aim at China, which they said was not respecting the rules of international trade by offering at least eight times the level of state support to its industry seen in other countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"We are by no means anti-Chinese, either in our diplomacy or in our economy, but we take a clear-eyed view," Macron said, adding that Europe ran up a trade deficit with China amounting to 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) a day.

Cooperation on Nuclear Deterrence

The two leaders had already outlined proposals for France to cooperate on nuclear deterrence with Germany, following increasingly clear signs from Washington that the United States was looking to reduce its defence commitments in Europe.

Step-by-Step Approach to Nuclear Collaboration

"We're taking a step-by-step approach here, and it may well end up resulting in a new doctrine, but it’s far too early to say that today," Merz said, adding that any cooperation would complement existing arrangements within the NATO alliance.

Funding and Responsibility for Nuclear Programmes

Macron made clear that France would maintain full responsibility for paying for its nuclear deterrent.

"The funding for the French nuclear programme will always be provided by France," he said when asked whether France was considering having Germany contribute to cofund the programme.

Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and Ongoing Projects

The so-called Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is set to continue despite the decision to abandon plans for a common fighter aircraft, with further development on the cloud-based information systems at the heart of the project.

"The remaining projects, including those relating to the cloud and other areas, are continuing to progress between our manufacturers," Macron said.

($1 = 0.8744 euros)

(Florence Loeve reported from Paris, Additional reporting by Miranda Murray, Writing by James Mackenzie, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron and Merz pledged to deepen Franco‑German defence ties, advancing nuclear deterrence, missile defence, long‑range strike, space capabilities and combat cloud systems after the collapse of the FCAS fighter jet project. (defensenews.com)
  • The leaders stressed Europe must safeguard freedom, security and collective defence, while citing intense economic competition from China—highlighting issues like overcapacity, heavy state support and an undervalued currency. (defensenews.com)
  • Paris and Berlin are moving toward deeper defence-industrial integration: Germany may join French-led KNDS as equal shareholder, and both will proceed on air-defence combat cloud technology. (elysee.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did France and Germany pledge to expand?
France and Germany pledged to deepen defence partnership and enhance European military autonomy.
Why are France and Germany concerned about China?
They highlighted China's intense economic competition, overcapacity, and undervalued currency.
What is the status of the joint fighter jet project?
The original joint fighter jet project was abandoned, but related projects like the FCAS cloud system are ongoing.
How is France cooperating on nuclear deterrence with Germany?
France has proposed cooperation on nuclear deterrence with Germany, though France will fund its own nuclear program.
How does Europe plan to safeguard its security and defence?
By enhancing cooperation on missile defence, long-range strike systems, and adapting to reduced US commitments.

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