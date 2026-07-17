GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French internet service providers told to block access to Polymarket - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French internet service providers told to block access to Polymarket

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Regulation Gambling France Markets

French Regulators Instruct ISPs to Block Access to Polymarket Betting Website

French Gambling Regulator Orders Blocking of Polymarket

Regulator's Statement and Rationale

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - France's gambling regulator said on Friday it had instructed internet service providers to block access to the Polymarket betting website, citing concerns that it could expose users to significant gambling losses and that some wagers offered on the platform could be manipulated.

"On July 16, 2026, the president of France's National Gambling Authority ordered French internet service providers to block access to the Polymarket website. The site, which attracts a particularly large audience, is promoting an illegal gambling and betting offering," the regulator said on its website on Friday.

Polymarket's Response

Officials at Polymarket could not be immediately reached for a comment, regarding the French decision.

Global Regulatory Actions on Prediction Markets

Increasing Oversight by International Regulators

Regulators worldwide have increasingly sought to tighten oversight of prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

Recent Actions in Spain and the United States

In May, the Spanish government temporarily banned Polymarket and Kalshi from operating in the country, while in June the top U.S. derivatives regulator released new draft regulations for the burgeoning prediction markets industry.

Nature and Risks of Prediction Markets

Prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket allow traders to buy and sell binary "yes" or "no" contracts on the outcome of virtually any event from foreign interventions to football games and elections. That has sparked scrutiny from lawmakers who havecalled for tougher regulation and for some bets to be banned on the basis they serve no economic purpose and may be harmful to the public interest.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s regulator deemed Polymarket an illegal gambling platform, prompting mandatory ISP blocks starting July 16, 2026 (anj.fr)
  • Spain followed suit in May 2026, initiating disciplinary proceedings and blocking Polymarket and Kalshi for lacking necessary gambling licences (dsca.gob.es)
  • In the U.S., the CFTC unveiled new rulemaking regarding prediction markets in March 2026, seeking public comment to shape future regulation (cftc.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did French regulators order ISPs to block Polymarket?
French regulators cited illegal gambling concerns and risks of significant user losses and market manipulation as reasons for blocking access to Polymarket.
What is Polymarket?
Polymarket is an online prediction market platform where users can buy and sell binary contracts on the outcomes of various events.
Has Polymarket faced similar actions in other countries?
Yes, Spain has temporarily banned Polymarket and Kalshi, and the U.S. released new draft regulations for prediction markets.
Who issued the order to block Polymarket in France?
The president of France's National Gambling Authority issued the order on July 16, 2026.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht

Venice braces for protests as U.S. ambassador Fertitta arrives on superyacht

Image for France, Germany expand defence partnership as Europe seeks more military autonomy

France, Germany expand defence partnership as Europe seeks more military autonomy

Image for Chipmakers and other high-flying stocks slide as AI trade wobbles

Chipmakers and other high-flying stocks slide as AI trade wobbles

Image for Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says

Exclusive-Latvia in talks with strategic investor for ailing airBaltic, PM says

Image for Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports

Aston Martin in talks to raise new funding, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Germany detains Moldovan for flying spy drone over arms maker KNDS, source says

Germany detains Moldovan for flying spy drone over arms maker KNDS, source says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day
Zelenskiy shakes up national security post as protesters rally for second day
Image for EU plans measures to help EU banks build scale and compete with US rivals
EU plans measures to help EU banks build scale and compete with US rivals
Image for Apple closes in on Nvidia in race for world's most valuable company
Apple closes in on Nvidia in race for world's most valuable company
Image for Fuel crisis, attacks in Azov Sea tighten squeeze on Russian farmers
Fuel crisis, attacks in Azov Sea tighten squeeze on Russian farmers
Image for Why Risk Management and Compliance Are Becoming Fintech’s Competitive Advantage
Why Risk Management and Compliance Are Becoming Fintech’s Competitive Advantage
Image for UK finance firms sharpen staff scrutiny as new misconduct regime looms
UK finance firms sharpen staff scrutiny as new misconduct regime looms
Image for Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"
Botswana says Anglo picks De Beers buyer, weighs options for "optimal structure"
Image for Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor
Chanel says it is cooperating in Italy labour probe, has cut ties with subcontractor
Image for Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach
Cricket-Flower rules himself out of contention as England test head coach
Image for Bizcap US Launches to Expand Funding Access for SMBs
Bizcap US Launches to Expand Funding Access for SMBs
Image for Cashfloat Examines the Role of Affordability Assessments in Responsible Lending
Cashfloat Examines the Role of Affordability Assessments in Responsible Lending
Image for Bank of England says action needed on gilt repo market regulation
Bank of England says action needed on gilt repo market regulation
View All Finance Posts