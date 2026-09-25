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Italy seeks refiners' help to boost domestic fuel production in bid to ease prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy seeks refiners' help to boost domestic fuel production in bid to ease prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Italy Plans Refinery Talks to Increase Fuel Production and Lower Prices

Government Initiatives to Address Fuel Prices and Production

Upcoming Meeting with Refiners

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy's government will meet with the country's refiners next month to consider ways to boost domestic fuel production as part of efforts to soften prices amid global supply disruptions, the industry ministry said on Friday. 

Key Participants

Industry and energy ministers Adolfo Urso and Gilberto Pichetto Fratin will meet representatives from Algeria's Sonatrach, Socar-IP, Iplom, KPI, Alma Petroli, Ludoil, state-controlled Eni, Saras and Innovhub on October 8, according to a statement.

Objectives of the Meeting

The meeting will consider how domestic refineries can increase production of key products to mitigate the effects of the current international situation on the country's supply.

Government Measures to Control Fuel Prices

Financial Support for Fuel Excise Cuts

Under pressure to shield families and firms from the impact of rising energy costs ahead of a general election due in 2027, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has spent almost €3 billion ($3.41 billion) this year to fund temporary cuts to fuel excise duties.

Current Price Situation

Despite her efforts, both petrol and diesel prices remain above the key €2 ceiling, data from the industry ministry showed.

($1 = 0.8788 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s industry and energy ministers will meet refiners—including Eni, Saras and others—on October 8 to discuss ways to ramp up domestic fuel production to alleviate price pressures.
  • Despite around €3 billion spent in 2026 on temporary excise duty reductions, petrol and diesel prices remain above €2 per litre—among the highest in the EU.
  • Fuel prices have surged notably: as of 21 September, petrol averaged €2.14/L (+9% vs EU), diesel €2.28/L (+6–7%), with annual increases of over 20%—further fuelling inflation and political urgency.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy meeting with refiners to discuss fuel production?
Italy aims to boost domestic fuel production to soften prices affected by global supply disruptions.
Which refiners are involved in the meeting with Italy's government?
Refiners include Sonatrach, Socar-IP, Iplom, KPI, Alma Petroli, Ludoil, Eni, Saras, and Innovhub.
When is the meeting between Italy's government and refinery representatives scheduled?
The meeting is scheduled for October 8.
What measures has Italy's government taken to address rising fuel prices?
Italy spent nearly €3 billion in 2023 on temporary cuts to fuel excise duties.
Are fuel prices in Italy still high despite government efforts?
Yes, both petrol and diesel prices remain above the €2 per litre ceiling.

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