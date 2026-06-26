US military conducted strikes against Iran

US Military Strikes Iranian Missile and Drone Sites After Strait of Hormuz Incident
Details of the US Military Response
Background of the Incident
WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. military conducted strikes against Iran on Friday, Central Command said in a statement, adding that U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Tehran's attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
Official Statements and Reporting
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Ismail Shakil, editing by Michelle Nichols )