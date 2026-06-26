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US military conducted strikes against Iran - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US military conducted strikes against Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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US Military Strikes Iranian Missile and Drone Sites After Strait of Hormuz Incident

Details of the US Military Response

Background of the Incident

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. military conducted strikes against Iran on Friday, Central Command said in a statement, adding that U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Tehran's attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Ismail Shakil, editing by Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • The strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure used for drone and missile operations, including storage and radar facilities.
  • The action was a direct response to Iran’s drone attack on a merchant ship (M/V Ever Lovely) on June 25 in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • This marks an escalation in tit‑for‑tat actions amid tenuous ceasefire and stalled U.S.‑Iran negotiations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US military conduct strikes against Iran?
The US military carried out strikes in response to Tehran's attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
What targets were struck by US forces in Iran?
US aircraft targeted Iranian missile and drone storage locations as well as coastal radar sites.
When did the US strikes against Iran occur?
The strikes took place on Friday, following an Iranian attack on a commercial vessel.
Who confirmed the US military strikes on Iran?
Central Command confirmed the airstrikes in an official statement.

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