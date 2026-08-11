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Headlines

Latvia finds tunnel under Belarus border, vows to combat people smugglers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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headlines security Migration Europe Latvia

Latvia Uncovers Tunnel Beneath Belarus Border, Increases Anti-Smuggling Measures

Latvia Strengthens Border Security Amid Rising Migration

By Andrius Sytas

Discovery of Tunnel and Immediate Response

VILNIUS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Latvia said on Tuesday a tunnel had been discovered under the border with Belarus and announced plans to combat networks that it says are helping a growing number of migrants cross the frontier illegally.

Latvian soldiers last month used teargas and fired a warning shot to stop migrants trying to enter from Belarus, which shares a 173-km (107-mile) border with European Union member state Latvia.

Enhanced Border Protection Measures

"The protection of Latvia's eastern border will be strengthened, with closer cooperation between the Border Guard, State Police, National Armed Forces and security services, and more intensive use of drones for early detection and detention of illegal migrants," Interior Minister Janis Dombrava told a joint press conference with Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs.

Regional Migration Concerns

European nations have expressed concern over unregulated migration in recent weeks following an inflow of tens of thousands of people from Morocco to the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, although most of those migrants have since left.

Criminal Networks and Operation Werewolf

Role of Criminal Networks

Kulbergs said criminal networks were facilitating the migration from Belarus into Latvia, bringing them inside Europe's borderless Schengen area, but that the final destination for migrants was elsewhere on the continent.

"They migrate to where it's easier (to enter the EU). So we must not be the easiest place," Kulbergs told the press conference.

Government Response: Operation Werewolf

He pledged to target networks transporting the migrants from the border to their destinations, as well as any support points for migrants in Latvia, as part of what he called "Operation Werewolf".

Expected Outcomes and Warnings

"If everything goes according to plan, we are confident that we will already deal a serious enough blow to the system," Kulbergs said. "I want to tell the organisers: everything will be put to an end."

International Cooperation and Ongoing Threats

Kulbergs told Reuters last month the migrant situation was a "hybrid threat" that had caused Latvia to double the number of guards at the border.

Latvia will cooperate with neighbours Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and others to stop the flow of migrants, the government said in a statement.

Similar Incidents in the Region

Lithuania said in July it had also found a tunnel that migrants were using to enter from Belarus.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Latvia uncovered a tunnel under the Belarus border, prompting a ramp-up in surveillance using drones and cooperation among Border Guard, police, armed forces, and security services.
  • Interior Minister Janis Dombrava and PM Andris Kulbergs emphasize targeting smuggling networks and support points in Latvia under “Operation Werewolf.”
  • This follows similar tunnel discoveries in neighboring Lithuania and Poland, where tunnels have been used increasingly for migrant smuggling from Belarus into the EU.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Latvia discover at the Belarus border?
Latvia found a tunnel under its border with Belarus, believed to be used for illegal migration.
How is Latvia responding to people smuggling?
Latvia plans to strengthen border protections, increase cooperation between security agencies, use more drones, and target smuggling networks.
What security measures has Latvia implemented recently?
Latvia has doubled the number of guards at the border and coordinated with neighboring countries to combat illegal migration.
What is Operation Werewolf?
Operation Werewolf is Latvia's initiative to dismantle migrant smuggling networks and support points within the country.

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