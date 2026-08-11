Spain Gears Up for August Solar Eclipse Amid High Wildfire Danger

Massive Security Measures and Public Safety Campaigns Ahead of the Eclipse

By Corina Pons

MADRID, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Spain is rolling out a massive police operation and public safety campaign ahead of a rare total solar eclipse on August 12 that will coincide with one of the country's highest-risk periods for wildfires.

Managing the Influx of Visitors

Regional governments along the eclipse path across Spain – offering the best views of the solar event in mainland Europe – are seeking to corral an expected influx of 6 million people by designating 660 official viewing sites, along with parking and camping areas.

Security Operations and Fire Prevention

More than 35,000 officers will be deployed in a security operation to minimise the risks – such as fires caused by dropped cigarettes – linked to large gatherings in natural areas, Virginia Barcones, secretary-general for Civil ​Protection and Emergencies at Spain's Interior Ministry, told Reuters.

"We've had an extremely tough summer in Spain, with yet another series of major forest fires. That's why we must restrict any kind of activity that could generate a spark," Barcones said.

Extreme Weather and Wildfire Risks

High Temperatures and Control Measures

TEMPERATURES SET TO REACH 40 DEGREES CELSIUS

A control room in Madrid seen by Reuters is where authorities will lead a surveillance operation in coordination with regional governments.

The full solar eclipse, visible in totality only from Spain and Iceland early on Wednesday evening, offers an example of how climate change will reshape the management of major public events.

Weather Alerts and Ongoing Wildfires

Several Spanish regions are under alerts issued by weather agency Aemet for the day of the eclipse due to temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and a "high" or "very high" wildfire risk.

Spain, along with France and Greece, has already battled heatwaves and severe wildfires this summer across an increasingly tinder-dry Europe.

By Monday evening, three major wildfires were burning in the provinces of Huelva, Segovia and Huesca. So far this year, fires have scorched about 200,000 hectares – six times more than by the same date in 2025, according to the Environment Ministry.

"This is a very bad time of year ... It's statistically the week when the most wildfires occur in Spain," said Raul de la Calle, secretary-general of the Association of Forest Technical Engineers.

Community Responses and Local Concerns

Rural Crowds Fuel Fears

Some residents of small towns have launched their own public awareness campaigns urging visitors to avoid sensitive natural areas.

In Buitrago de Lozoya, a town of 2,000 residents north of Madrid, local group Monte en Pie (Keeping Woodlands Alive) staged a protest against events planned near forests.

The nearby town of Tres Cantos cancelled all eclipse-day events because of wildfire risks, though around 3,000 people – including Madrid's regional leaders – are still expected at an observation site near Buitrago.

Local Warnings and Restrictions

Monte en Pie argues that while the eclipse will last only a few minutes, the damage caused by a major wildfire could endure for decades.

"We are in a high wildfire-risk area. Barbecues and the use of machinery are prohibited because the countryside is extremely dry ... The more people there are, the greater the danger," said Ana Hernandez, the group's leader.

Travel, Tourism, and Public Awareness

Authorities' Campaigns and Travel Trends

Authorities estimate around 1.5 million people could be on the roads during the day, travelling to rural northwestern and central Spain that is along the total eclipse's path.

National and local authorities have launched public awareness campaigns, warning in local and social media and in visitors' forums online against parking in unauthorised areas, littering, using barbecues or venturing into fire-prone countryside.

Astro-Tourism and Accommodation Bookings

Fire risks do not however appear to be deterring astro-tourists. Travel platform Booking.com reported foreign searches more than tripled in inland cities such as Burgos and Soria, while Amadeus travel data showed bookings to the northern region of Asturias were up 292% from a year earlier.

Around 70% of Spain's rental motorhomes, camper vans and caravans, around 500,000 vehicles, have already been booked for the eclipse period, industry association ASEICAR said.

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Aislinn Laing and David Holmes)