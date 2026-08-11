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Drone attack kills one in Russia's Voronezh region, Wildberries warehouse ablaze - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Drone attack kills one in Russia's Voronezh region, Wildberries warehouse ablaze

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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headlines Russia security Warehousing logistics

Drone Attack in Voronezh Leaves One Dead, Wildberries Warehouse Ablaze

Details of the Voronezh Drone Attack and Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A drone attack killed one person and injured two others in Russia's Voronezh region overnight, while falling debris triggered fires at a Wildberries warehouse, Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, and the company said on Tuesday.

Air Defence Response

Russia's air defence units destroyed 15 drones over the city of Voronezh and five districts of the region, Gusev said on Telegram.

Warehouse Fires and Emergency Response

"A drone crash caused fires at two warehouses of a large company. At one facility, the fire has been contained to an area of ​​16,000 square meters, while at the other, a blaze covering 20,000 square meters is being extinguished. Emergency services are on scene," the governor said. 

Wildberries Warehouse Operations

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian online retailer Wildberries said its logistics facilities in the Voronezh region had been evacuated in accordance with safety requirements.

It later said that the fire at the facility had been extinguished, that goods had not been damaged and that deliveries had been rerouted to other warehouses.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • A drone strike in Russia’s Voronezh region injured two and killed one, triggering fires at Wildberries warehouses covering up to 20,000 sqm; Russia’s air defenses destroyed 15 drones (live.euronext.com)
  • Wildberries evacuated affected facilities, later confirming fires were extinguished, goods were unharmed, and deliveries have been rerouted to other warehouses (live.euronext.com)
  • This attack continues a broader Ukrainian campaign targeting Wildberries' logistics network across multiple Russian regions, disrupting e‑commerce and logistics operations (statement.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Voronezh region on Aug 11?
A drone attack killed one person and injured two in Russia's Voronezh region, causing fires at Wildberries warehouses.
How many drones were destroyed over Voronezh?
Russia's air defence units destroyed 15 drones over the city of Voronezh and five districts in the region.
Which company's warehouse caught fire in Voronezh?
Wildberries, a leading Russian online retailer, had its warehouses impacted by the fire.
Were goods at the Wildberries warehouse damaged?
No goods were reported damaged at the Wildberries facility, and deliveries were rerouted.
How large were the warehouse fires in Voronezh?
One fire covered 16,000 square meters and another 20,000 square meters at separate Wildberries facilities.

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