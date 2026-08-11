Drone Attack in Voronezh Leaves One Dead, Wildberries Warehouse Ablaze

Details of the Voronezh Drone Attack and Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A drone attack killed one person and injured two others in Russia's Voronezh region overnight, while falling debris triggered fires at a Wildberries warehouse, Alexander Gusev, the regional governor, and the company said on Tuesday.

Air Defence Response

Russia's air defence units destroyed 15 drones over the city of Voronezh and five districts of the region, Gusev said on Telegram.

Warehouse Fires and Emergency Response

"A drone crash caused fires at two warehouses of a large company. At one facility, the fire has been contained to an area of ​​16,000 square meters, while at the other, a blaze covering 20,000 square meters is being extinguished. Emergency services are on scene," the governor said.

Wildberries Warehouse Operations

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian online retailer Wildberries said its logistics facilities in the Voronezh region had been evacuated in accordance with safety requirements.

It later said that the fire at the facility had been extinguished, that goods had not been damaged and that deliveries had been rerouted to other warehouses.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Kirsten Donovan)