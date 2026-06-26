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Russian drone strike kills two in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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headlines Conflict Ukraine

Russian drone strikes kill two in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, one in Sumy region

Details of Recent Russian Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Casualties and Injuries in Dnipropetrovsk Region

June 26 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike on Friday killed two passengers aboard a minibus in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region and one person in the border Sumy region, regional officials said.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two people died and 12 were injured, including two children, in the strike in Nikopol.

Frequent Attacks on Nikopol

 The town, on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Fatalities in Sumy Region

In the Sumy region, which is under nearly constant Russian attack on the border, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said a drone strike killed a man in a village outside the main regional centre, also called Sumy.

Additional Strikes in Zaporizhzhia Region

Injuries and Property Damage

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, governor Mikhail Fedorov said two people were injured in day-long Russian strikes, which also damaged the facades of apartment buildings.

Verification of Reports

Reuters could not verify independent accounts from either side.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • The June 26 drone strike in Nikopol killed two and injured 12, reflecting a dangerous pattern of attacks on civilian transportation in frontline areas. (apnews.com)
  • Nikopol’s proximity to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant makes it a regular target, with prior incidents including a deadly April bus-stop strike. (euronews.com)
  • While the Zaporizhzhia region also experienced Russian strikes on the same day, no casualties were reported there; independent verification remains pending. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Russian drone strike in Dnipropetrovsk?
A Russian drone strike killed two and injured 12 passengers aboard a minibus in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine.
Where did the Russian drone strike occur in Ukraine?
The drone strike occurred in Nikopol, a town in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
How many casualties were reported in the attack?
Two people were killed and 12 others, including two children, were injured in the Russian drone strike.
Were there reports of attacks in neighboring regions?
Yes, Russian forces also launched strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, though no casualties were reported there.
Who provided official reports on the incident?
Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha and Zaporizhzhia governor Mikhail Fedorov provided information via Telegram.

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