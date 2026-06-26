Russian drone strikes kill two in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, one in Sumy region

Details of Recent Russian Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Casualties and Injuries in Dnipropetrovsk Region

June 26 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike on Friday killed two passengers aboard a minibus in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region and one person in the border Sumy region, regional officials said.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two people died and 12 were injured, including two children, in the strike in Nikopol.

Frequent Attacks on Nikopol

The town, on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, is a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Fatalities in Sumy Region

In the Sumy region, which is under nearly constant Russian attack on the border, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said a drone strike killed a man in a village outside the main regional centre, also called Sumy.

Additional Strikes in Zaporizhzhia Region

Injuries and Property Damage

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, governor Mikhail Fedorov said two people were injured in day-long Russian strikes, which also damaged the facades of apartment buildings.

Verification of Reports

Reuters could not verify independent accounts from either side.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)