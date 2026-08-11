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China missile test deepens Pacific divide over growing militarisation - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China missile test deepens Pacific divide over growing militarisation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Finance Politics Geopolitics Asia-Pacific Defense

China Missile Test Highlights Pacific Divide Over Rising Militarisation

Pacific Response to China's Missile Test and Regional Militarisation

(Corrects dateline to Aug 11)

By Lucy Craymer

China's Missile Test and Immediate Reactions

SUVA, Fiji, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's test of a nuclear-capable missile last month has exposed the limits of Pacific leaders' ambition to make the region an "Ocean of Peace", free from the crossfire of major-power rivalry.

The July launch, China's first known ballistic-missile test into the Pacific since September 2024, was fired into the Pacific just hours after Fiji and Australia signed a major defence treaty, marking Fiji's first ever alliance.

More than a month after the test, Pacific Islands foreign ministers were unable to agree on a collective statement condemning Beijing's missile test, despite individual leaders expressing alarm, publicly and privately, about militarisation of the region.

Regional Leaders' Concerns

The test was "totally inappropriate", Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko told Reuters on the sidelines of the foreign ministers' meeting in Suva last week.

"China is a very close friend and ally to Papua New Guinea, but we feel this doesn't help at all," he said, adding that Beijing had given PNG advance notice of the launch but no details on where the missile would land.

At the time of the launch, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said it was conducted "safely", adding: "We hope relevant countries will not over-interpret ​the matter."

Growing Military Activity in the Pacific

The missile launch capped a year of more visible military activity across the Pacific, which is fiercely contested between the U.S. and China for influence. That has included Chinese naval deployments and live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea, U.S.-allied exercises around Guam and Hawaii, and a steady flow of warship visits linked to expanding security partnerships.

The United States, meanwhile, retains a substantial military presence across the region, including in Hawaii, Guam and the Marshall Islands.

Tuvalu permanent foreign secretary Pasuna Tuaga, who was speaking in a personal capacity, was concerned about growing militarisation, not only because of the missile test but also security arrangements such as the AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States.

Regional Unity and Divergence

Efforts Toward an "Ocean of Peace"

UNITED, BUT DIVIDED

In September 2025, Pacific Leaders endorsed the Ocean of Peace Declaration, which committed to safeguard the region, recognised the right of the people to peace, and resolved to contribute to and strengthen international peace and security.

David Peebles of the Australian National University's Pacific Security College said Pacific countries had long resisted having peace and security defined by outside powers and their competing Indo-Pacific strategies. The Ocean of Peace initiative was an attempt to reclaim that agenda, he said.

The regional declaration inspired the defence pact signed between Australia and Fiji last month, known as the Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Concerns Over Security Pacts

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to a request for comment on concerns that the growing number of regional security pacts could further militarise the Pacific.

For many governments, security partnerships bring benefits: surveillance against illegal fishing, disaster response, policing support and access to equipment and training. But critics fear a proliferation of bilateral arrangements could leave Pacific countries with little say over how their territory, waters and infrastructure are used.

Challenges to Regional Consensus

Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Rick Houenipwela, who chaired the talks in Suva, said the region's agenda must remain "conceived by the Pacific, shaped by the Pacific and only by the Pacific."

Yet by the end of the one-day meeting, no unified statement in response to the missile test had emerged.

Kiribati and Nauru, which have deepened ties with Beijing since switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan in 2019 and 2024 respectively, did not support the statement's wording, according to an official familiar with the discussions. 

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters blamed foreign influence for the failure to reach consensus, without naming a country.

Complexities of Pacific Security Interests

The impasse illustrates the central challenge facing these small island nations which have different economic, political and security interests.

In the northern Pacific, where the U.S. has maintained a military presence for decades, some governments want deeper security engagement with the U.S. while others remain wary.

Fiji Foreign Minister Sakiasi Ditoka said Pacific governments faced an unavoidable tension.

Countries wanted "to be free of all these war-making paraphernalia," he said, but also recognised that some security capabilities helped keep them safe. "I believe it's maintaining that balance."

Fiji for the first time participated last month in U.S.-led war games in the Pacific known as RIMPAC.

Looking Ahead

Pacific leaders will meet in Palau in three weeks for the Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting, where the missile test and regional unity are expected to return to the agenda.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Praveen Menon and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s missile test was its first such long‑range Pacific launch since 2024 and was seen as destabilising by Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and multiple Pacific leaders (theguardian.com).
  • Australia and Fiji signed the Ocean of Peace Alliance—a mutual defence pact—on July 6, 2026, just hours before China’s missile launch, underscoring regional tensions (minister.defence.gov.au).
  • Pacific leaders failed to issue a joint condemnation of the missile test despite widespread unease; the launch exposed divisions and the limits of the Ocean of Peace vision (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered fresh concerns about militarisation in the Pacific region?
China's test of a nuclear-capable missile in July drew renewed attention to the region's growing militarisation and rivalry between major powers.
How did Pacific Island leaders respond to China's missile test?
Pacific Island foreign ministers could not agree on a collective statement condemning the test, reflecting divisions influenced by foreign ties.
What is the Ocean of Peace Declaration?
The Ocean of Peace Declaration is a 2025 pledge by Pacific leaders to maintain peace and security and resist external power rivalry in the region.
What are the main concerns about security alliances in the Pacific?
Some Pacific leaders worry that growing security partnerships might undermine regional autonomy and increase militarisation.
Why did some Pacific states not support a unified response to the missile test?
Countries with closer ties to China, such as Kiribati and Nauru, did not support the statement condemning the missile test's wording.

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