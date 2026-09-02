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Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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Asian Markets Plunge as US-Iran Tension Sparks Oil and Bond Yield Surge

Market Reactions to US-Iran Tensions

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Asian Stock Markets Slide

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Stocks slumped at the start of the Asian trading session on Wednesday as a bond market-induced panic on global markets spilled over into the region, after renewed attacks by the U.S. on Iran pushed oil prices higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8% in early trading as South Korea's KOSPI dropped 3% on the open and Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 2.2%. S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Brent crude futures extended gains into a second day as trading resumed in Asia, rising 0.7% to $95.34 a barrel after the U.S. launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran on Tuesday, which earlier pushed oil prices to a five-week high.

Analysts Warn of Inflation Risks

"The threat of further disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz has brought about renewed anxiety over inflation, driving a selloff in stocks across most major markets and a rout in global bond markets," Westpac analysts wrote.

Bond Yields and Currency Movements

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond was up 0.4 basis point at 4.798% as the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held near the highest levels of the past two weeks at 99.67.

Wall Street and Economic Data

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1% as a surge in government bond yields weighed on equities.

US Manufacturing and Fed Rate Hike Expectations

The declines came as data from the Institute for Supply Management released on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity moderated in August amid a slowdown in new orders, but remained in expansionary territory.

Traders believe that the Federal Reserve is likely to lift interest rates at its next meeting in two weeks, though a hike is not certain.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 67% probability of a 25-basis-point increase to benchmark borrowing costs at the U.S. central bank's two-day meeting ending on September 16, compared to a 39.6% chance a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Commodities and Cryptocurrency Update

Gold was flat at $4,328.59 an ounce, while bitcoin slipped 0.2% to $77,246.57 and ether was 0.3% lower at $2,412.60.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. airstrikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz reignited geopolitical risk, sending Brent crude to multi‑$90 levels and fueling inflation concerns (apnews.com)
  • Global bond yields surged to levels not seen since 2008, pressuring equities amid rising borrowing cost expectations and boosting Fed rate‑hike probability (theedgemalaysia.com)
  • MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan fell 0.8%, led by a 3% drop in South Korea’s KOSPI and a 2.2% plunge in Japan’s Nikkei; U.S. stocks also tumbled overnight as elevated bond yields weighed on markets (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian markets fall at the start of the trading session?
Asian markets fell due to global panic triggered by rising bond yields and renewed US attacks on Iran, which increased oil prices and stoked inflation fears.
How did oil prices react to the US-Iran conflict?
Oil prices rose, with Brent crude futures extending gains following US airstrikes on Iran, causing renewed concerns over supply disruptions.
What happened to bond yields during this market decline?
The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond increased by 0.4 basis points as investors reacted to inflation fears and potential Fed rate hikes.
How did major Asian indexes perform in early trading?
MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan fell 0.8%, South Korea's KOSPI dropped 3%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 2.2% in early trading.
Are further interest rate hikes expected from the Federal Reserve?
Fed funds futures are pricing a 67% probability of a 25-basis-point US interest rate increase at the Fed's upcoming meeting.

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