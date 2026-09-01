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Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Ukrainian Drones Effectively Close Russian Airspace, Warns Zelenskiy

Ukrainian Drone Activity and Its Impact on Russian Airspace

Zelenskiy's Warning to Airlines and Insurers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned airlines and insurance companies on Tuesday that the presence of Ukrainian drones had made Russian skies dangerous to use and were effectively closed.

"Today, we want to warn every airline that uses Russian airspace, every insurer, everyone who still uses key Russian airports: the Russian sky is becoming completely dangerous," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Implications for Civil Aviation

Ukraine poses no threat to civil aviation, he said, "but there will be drones in Russia's skies and due notice must be taken".

Russian Authorities' Response

"Although Russian authorities are not properly announcing it, Russian airspace will effectively be closing. The war started by Russia is closing its own skies," Zelenskiy added.

Escalation of Air Attacks and Drone Strikes

Russia has stepped up its air attacks on Kyiv and other cities in recent weeks, with Moscow's latest strike killing 12 people and injuring many more, the sixth straight day of intense assaults on the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine has responded with frequent drone strikes on Russian targets, many associated with the country's oil industry as well as retail sites.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy cautioned airlines, insurers and foreign governments that, though Ukraine does not target civilian aircraft, widespread drone activity makes Russian skies effectively closed (ukrinform.net).
  • He said Ukraine will provide comprehensive risk information through its Foreign Ministry to international organizations to prevent civilian casualties (ukrinform.net).
  • Russia’s intensified air campaign on September 1 killed 12 people in Kyiv amid six straight days of heavy strikes, as Ukraine continues drone retaliatory attacks on Russian infrastructure (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Zelenskiy say Russian airspace is effectively closed?
Zelenskiy states that frequent Ukrainian drone operations have made Russian airspace dangerous for airlines, effectively closing it.
Who is Zelenskiy warning about Russian airspace?
Zelenskiy is warning airlines, insurance companies, and entities using key Russian airports about the dangers posed by Ukrainian drones.
Are Ukrainian drones a threat to civil aviation?
Zelenskiy said Ukraine poses no threat to civil aviation but warned that drones would operate in Russian skies.
What targets are Ukrainian drones striking in Russia?
Ukrainian drones are striking various Russian targets, including oil industry sites and retail locations.

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