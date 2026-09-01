US Launches Military Strikes on Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Targets
Details of the US Military Action Against IRGC
Timing and Location of the Strikes
Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran at 1600 GMT on Tuesday.
Reasons Behind the Strikes
Recent IRGC Activities
"The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region," the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement on X.
Official Statements and Reporting
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Ryan Patrick Jones)