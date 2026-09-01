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US military says it is striking targets in Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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US Launches Military Strikes on Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Targets

Details of the US Military Action Against IRGC

Timing and Location of the Strikes

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran at 1600 GMT on Tuesday.

Reasons Behind the Strikes

Recent IRGC Activities

"The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region," the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement on X.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Ryan Patrick Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The strikes were a direct response to IRGC attempts to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. personnel deployed nearby, as stated by U.S. Central Command. (centcom.mil)
  • This marks the latest escalation in a sustained series of U.S. military operations targeting IRGC infrastructure — following earlier campaigns in July and ongoing efforts like Project Freedom to secure key maritime routes. (centcom.mil)
  • Iran has warned it could respond if the U.S. fails to uphold commitments under the June interim deal, emphasizing how quickly economic and diplomatic tension can flare into renewed military action. citeturn0news6

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US military strike targets in Iran?
The US military launched strikes in response to recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and American service members.
Who were the targets of the US strikes in Iran?
The targets were associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran.
When did the US military begin the strikes?
The US military began striking IRGC targets in Iran at 1600 GMT on Tuesday.
Which organization announced the strikes?
The announcement was made by the US military's Central Command via a statement on X (formerly Twitter).
What recent events led to these strikes in Iran?
Recent attempted attacks by the IRGC on commercial shipping and US service members in the region led to the strikes.

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