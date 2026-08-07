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Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Putin Approves State Sale of 30% Stake in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport

Russian Government Moves Forward with Sheremetyevo Airport Stake Sale

Putin's Decree and Strategic Implications

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has given the green light for the sale of the government's 30.4% stake in Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow's largest, at a time when Russia is seeking to bolster its war-depleted state finances.

Putin paved the way for the sale by signing a decree on Thursday that removes Sheremetyevo from the official list of strategic enterprises. But the state will retain a controlling "golden share", enabling it to block any management decisions it opposes.

The decree prevents the stake from being sold to foreign buyers, and requires the purchaser to continue the company's core business and modernisation.

Financial Context and State Budget Pressures

Impact of the War in Ukraine

Russia' state budget has been strained by four and a half years of war in Ukraine. Its federal deficit could exceed official plans by more than 1 trillion roubles ($12.85 billion) in 2026, according to data published last month.

The deficit was 5.73 trillion roubles ($69.6 billion), or 2.5% of GDP, in the first half of the year, 1.7 times higher than in the same period of 2025.

Ownership Structure and Airport Operations

Current Ownership and History

Sixty-six percent of the airport is owned by Russian company Sheremetyevo Holding, whose ultimate owners are not publicly disclosed. Before its redomiciling from Cyprus in 2022 it was controlled by firms owned by Putin's close friend Arkady Rotenberg and Rotenberg's partners.

Airport Capacity and Performance

Sheremetyevo is Russia's largest airport, owning and operating terminals with capacity to handle up to 87 million passengers a year. Actual numbers were 43.5 million in 2025.

Profitability Amid Sanctions

Despite Western sanctions and flight restrictions, airports are still profitable thanks to a growth in traffic on domestic routes and to "friendly" countries such as Turkey, Egypt and Vietnam.

Recent Developments: Acquisition of Domodedovo Airport

Details of the Purchase

In January this year Sheremetyevo purchased 100% of another major Moscow airport, Domodedovo, for 66 billion roubles at auction.

Domodedovo's Nationalisation and Traffic

Domodedovo, which was nationalised at the Prosecutor General's request in June 2025, has annual traffic of around 15 million passengers.

Additional Information

($1 = 82.3000 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin signed a decree on August 6, 2026, reclassifying Sheremetyevo airport as non-strategic, permitting sale of the government’s 30.4% stake, yet maintaining control via a golden share that preserves veto power over key decisions (Reuters).
  • Russia’s federal deficit is expected to exceed the official 2026 target by over 1 trillion roubles (approx. US$12.85 billion), with the first-half deficit already at 5.73 trillion roubles (2.5% of GDP), 1.7 times higher than the same period in 2025 (Reuters).
  • Sheremetyevo remains Russia’s busiest airport, handling 43.5 million passengers in 2025, and recently acquired Domodedovo Airport (capacity ~15 million annually) for 66 billion roubles, expanding its dominance in Moscow’s aviation sector (Reuters).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Russian government selling its stake in Sheremetyevo airport?
The sale aims to bolster Russia's state finances, which have been strained by over four years of war in Ukraine.
What percentage of Sheremetyevo airport is the government selling?
The Russian government plans to sell its 30.4% stake in Sheremetyevo airport.
Will foreign buyers be able to purchase the Sheremetyevo stake?
No, the recent decree prevents the stake from being sold to foreign buyers.
Who currently owns the majority of Sheremetyevo airport?
Sixty-six percent is owned by Sheremetyevo Holding, whose ultimate owners are undisclosed.
Will the state retain any control after the sale?
Yes, the government will retain a controlling 'golden share' to block unwanted management decisions.

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