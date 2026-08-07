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UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Discounters should face same land rules as grocers, UK regulator says

UK Competition Regulator Proposes Rule Changes for Aldi and Lidl

LONDON Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Friday proposed extending supermarket land agreement rules to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, saying the move would help ensure shoppers have the widest possible choice of where to buy groceries.

Current Land Agreement Rules and Their Scope

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) wants Aldi and Lidl covered by an order designed to stop supermarket groups using land agreements, such as restrictive covenants and exclusivity clauses, that can prevent rival grocers from opening nearby stores.

Supermarkets Currently Covered by the Order

The order currently applies to seven supermarket groups: industry leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, the Co‑op, Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, but not Aldi and Lidl.

Reasons for Proposed Inclusion of Aldi and Lidl

The CMA said its provisional view is that Aldi and Lidl should now be covered because of the scale and geographic reach of their store networks, their full range of groceries and their procurement model.

Market Position of Aldi and Lidl

Aldi is Britain's fourth largest grocer, while Lidl is number five.

Regulator's Statement on Consumer Choice

"This is about allowing shoppers to choose where they spend their money and levelling the playing field for all major supermarkets," Juliette Enser, executive director of competition enforcement and markets at the CMA, said.

Next Steps and Stakeholder Involvement

Before reaching a final decision, the CMA will seek further views on whether Aldi and Lidl should be designated as "Large Grocery Retailers" under the order and therefore become subject to the land agreement rules.

Consultation Timeline

Stakeholders have until September 7 to submit their views. The CMA said it expects to make a final decision in the autumn.

Responses from Aldi and Lidl

Aldi's Response

A spokesperson for Aldi said the CMA's move would not impact its long-term UK expansion plans: "We remain firmly committed to opening hundreds of new stores across the country."

Lidl's Response

A spokesperson for Lidl said the group welcomed competition: "Any outcome will not impact our steadfast momentum and growth."

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru and James Davey in London. Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA is reviewing whether Aldi and Lidl qualify as “Large Grocery Retailers” under the Groceries Market Investigation (Controlled Land) Order 2010, potentially subjecting them to the same rules preventing anti‑competitive land restrictions (gov.uk).
  • This proposal would extend existing safeguards against exclusive covenants and long-term restrictions—currently applied to major supermarkets like Tesco and Sainsbury’s—to Aldi and Lidl, helping ensure land availability for competitors and preserving customer choice (gov.uk).
  • The CMA plans to issue its final decision in September 2026, following this provisional ruling and stakeholder consultation earlier in the year (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the UK competition regulator proposed for Aldi and Lidl?
The UK regulator has provisionally decided that Aldi and Lidl should follow the same land agreement rules as other supermarkets in the UK.
Why does the regulator want Aldi and Lidl to follow the same rules?
The aim is to ensure more choice for customers by creating a level playing field among grocery retailers.
Which other UK supermarkets are already covered by these land agreements?
Other major UK supermarkets are already subject to these land agreement rules, which the regulator now proposes should also apply to Aldi and Lidl.
Who reported this news about Aldi and Lidl?
This announcement was reported by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru.

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