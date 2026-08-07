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Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Airbus Delivers 67 Jets in July, Affirms China Orders and Delivery Targets

Airbus Delivery Performance and Order Updates

July Deliveries and Year-to-Date Progress

PARIS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Airbus needs to deliver an average of 90 jets a month between now and the rest of the year to meet its target after posting flat deliveries in July, company data showed on Friday.

At its earnings results last week, the European planemaker voiced increasing confidence of reaching its full-year target of around 870 deliveries and took a more conciliatory tone towards Pratt & Whitney in their ongoing dispute over engine supplies.

Airbus said it had delivered 67 planes in July, unchanged from the same month last year and bringing the total for the year so far to 418 jets following a slow start.

CEO's Statement on Delivery Targets

CEO Guillaume Faury said last week that the wording of the company's target of "around 870" aircraft was consistent with deliveries up to 890 units. Sources have said the company is internally pushing staff to achieve more than 900 deliveries.

Order Activity and Adjustments

Airbus booked 204 orders in July following a subdued Farnborough Airshow. That brings the total this year to 1,024, or 1,090 after adjustments including last month's cancellations of 15 A330neos for AirAsia X as part of a deal to buy 150 A220s.

Key Orders from China and Leasing Companies

Orders included confirmation of non-Farnborough deals for dozens of aircraft from Hainan Airlines and China Eastern.

Additionally, Airbus officially booked 100 A320neo-family orders from Irish leasing giant SMBC Aviation at Farnborough.

Leasing Companies' Dual Orders

The world's second-largest leasing company also ordered 100 Boeing 737 MAX at Farnborough, though industry sources say these had been flagged in the U.S. planemaker's data in June, which included 102 MAX orders from unidentified buyers.

Industry Outlook

Boeing is due to update its data next Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • July deliveries held steady at 67 aircraft, leaving Airbus needing an average of ~90 monthly deliveries to reach its full‑year target of ~870–890 units (internal push above 900)
  • Orders booked in July include non‑Farnborough agreements with Hainan Airlines and China Eastern, alongside a firm 100‑jet A320neo‑family order from SMBC Aviation
  • Analysts affirm the feasibility of the 2026 target amid engine supply constraints, while Airbus’ operational ramp‑up and China market commitments underpin confidence

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jets did Airbus deliver in July?
Airbus delivered 67 jets in July, unchanged from the same month last year.
What is Airbus's target for aircraft deliveries in 2024?
Airbus aims to deliver around 870 aircraft in 2024, with a push for up to 890 or even more.
Which Chinese airlines confirmed Airbus orders in July?
Hainan Airlines and China Eastern confirmed orders for dozens of Airbus aircraft in July.
How many total jet orders has Airbus received so far this year?
Airbus has received 1,024 orders in 2024, or 1,090 after adjustments for cancellations.
What is the status of Airbus's dispute with Pratt & Whitney?
Airbus has taken a more conciliatory tone towards Pratt & Whitney regarding their engine supply dispute.

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